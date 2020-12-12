Britain to end funding for overseas fossil fuel projects in climate summit vow
The UK government is set to end foreign funding for oil and gas projects, it announced on Friday as it works to become a global leader on climate change.
The move could see energy projects lose billions in underwriting loans as Britain vows to end direct financing for overseas fossil fuel projects.
It is the latest environmental initiative by prime minister Boris Johnson, who will announce the policy at a key climate summit, which Britain is co-hosting on Saturday.
The UN Climate Ambition Summit marks five years since the adoption of the Paris Climate agreement and will platform leaders who are ready to make new commitments to deliver on the goals set out in 2015.
Britain’s new environmental policy still allows for new oil and gas deals to be approved during a “consultation period” due to end on 8 February. There will also be “very limited exceptions for gas-fired power plants and other projects” as part of the new plan.
The UK has spent over £3.5bn ($4.6bn) over the last five years on overseas fossil fuel projects. While the UK government hasn’t set an official end date, it is thought foreign financing will end sometime next year.
Environmental groups have criticised the UK government’s support for foreign fossil-fuel projects — mainly in the form of project finance provided by UK Export Finance (UKEF) and have called it a poor use of taxpayer money.
Last year, UKEF provided over $1bn (£757m) in financial support to a liquified natural-gas facility in Mozambique, Africa. UKEF provided support through a mixture of underwriting and direct loans to the UK exporters involved.
But the project faces a legal challenge from the environmental charity Friends of the Earth (FoE), which alleges that UKEF has failed to carry out a transparent assessment of the environmental risks.
Meanwhile, European leaders plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, ahead of the Climate Ambition summit — a key step towards the EU’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter (TWTR): “Europe will reduce emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030. It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050.”
It comes after tense deliberation between lower-income countries in central and eastern Europe who have historically relied on coal, and richer EU states with bolder climate ambitions.
The final document of the deal vows to offer financial aid to the lower-income EU member nations so that they can “modernise their energy systems and improve energy efficiency.”
Global governments have also committed to take further action on climate change as part of a wider plan to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Last week, Denmark’s government said that it will end all new oil and gas exploration and extraction in the North Sea by 2050. The Nordic country also agreed to cancel its latest licensing round, which allows firms to search for and produce oil and gas.
The move sees eight planned licensing rounds and future tenders cancelled. This means that 2050 is the last year in which the country will extract fossil fuels in the North Sea.
Similarly, Johnson said that the UK aims to cut its carbon emissions by at least 68% of what they were in 1990 by the end of 2030.
