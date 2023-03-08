Climate change blamed for declines in mountain plants

·2 min read
Ben Lawers
Long-lying snow patches such as these on Ben Lawers can be key to mountain species' survival

Climate change has likely led to the decline of some of Scotland's mountain plants, according to new research.

Scientists said many of the species relied on snow cover remaining high on hills until late spring and even summer to ensure a moist environment.

They also said plants that thrived on lower ground in warmer conditions were spreading to mountain habitats.

Species found to be in decline include snow pearlwort, alpine lady-fern and alpine speedwell.

The research by the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI) has taken 20 years to complete and has been published in the new Plant Atlas.

Data used to produce the report included more than three million plant records of 2,555 species collected by hundreds of botanists across Scotland.

Climate change, habitat loss and the spread of non-native species were found to key threats to the health of British and Irish native plants.

BSBI said devastating losses of species in Scotland were among the findings.

Almost the entire British population of snow pearlwort is found on Ben Lawers, but half of the Perthshire mountain's known colonies have disappeared over the last 40 years.

Snow pearlwort
Snow pearlwort is among Scottish plants found to be in decline

The research also suggested there had been a loss of meadow plants since the 1950s due to the use of nitrogen fertilisers and damp fields being drained.

Peatbog and moorland were other habitats deemed to be at threat - particularly from the spread of Sitka spruce, a non-native tree.

Matt Harding, BSBI's Scotland officer, said: "Sitka spruce had the greatest increase in range of any species covered by Plant Atlas 2020.

"Its ability to regenerate successfully on peaty soils that are vital for native biodiversity and carbon sequestration means that future planting will need to be carefully managed to ensure that these important peatland habitats are protected."

BSBI chief executive Julia Hanmer said: "Plant Atlas 2020 presents a powerful and concerning insight into the changing distributions of our wild plants."

Last summer, University of Stirling researchers said climate change had pushed Scotland's rare arctic-alpine plants to the brink of extinction.

Snow pearlwort, drooping saxifrage and mountain sandwort - which thrive in cool, high-altitude conditions - were found to be retreating higher up slopes.

The researchers said the species were at risk of eventually running out of anywhere to grow and would disappear.

Higher temperatures, reduced snow cover and lowland plants were identified as threats.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays pitcher Kikuchi continues impressive spring with three no-hit innings

    LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi continued his impressive spring with three no-hit innings before the Blue Jays fell 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training baseball action Tuesday. Kikuchi has been making a strong bid to join ace Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and newcomer Chris Bassitt in the Blue Jays' starting rotation for the upcoming season. He has yet to surrender a run and has struck out nine over seven innings in three pre-season appearances. On Tuesday,

  • Rescuers rush to save whale believed to be caught in a net. Something else was wrong

    The 55-foot-long creature was spotted off the coast of Spain.

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • ‘Ghost of the mountains’ spotted running along rocky slopes in India, video shows

    The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.

  • A YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and it 'descended into chaos'

    Tesla began opening some of its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs last month, but it could quickly become a headache for Tesla owners.

  • Nearly two dozen sharks found dead after two killer whales' 'surgical' feeding frenzy

    Killer whales engaged in a feeding frenzy led to at least 20 disemboweled sharks washing up on a South African beach, spotlighting the orcas behavior.

  • Booming Alberta town close to maxing out its water licence capacity

    Booming growth in Cochrane, Alta., is putting pressure on the town as it edges closer to maxing out its water licence capacity. Like other municipalities in the region, the town relies on a licence to draw the water it needs from the Bow River. But with no new water licences being granted by the provincial government and a growing population, the community needs solutions. In the mid-2000s, the province put a moratorium on applications for any new water licences for the entire South Saskatchewan

  • Sydney records hottest day in two years as 40C temperatures threaten homes

    Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • Ontario approves First Nations' plan to build road to Ring of Fire

    TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built. The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area. Webequie First Nat

  • 3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water

    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures. Organizers of the 3,500-kilometre Cain's Quest endurance race announced the decision on social media, hours after a member of the Finnish team drove into the water. Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi were racing toward Port Hope Simpson just before dawn, when Norokorpi crashed

  • Odds of El Niño returning to California are increasing. Would it bring even more rain?

    The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.

  • Penguins Enjoy Snow Day at Calgary Zoo

    A group of penguins enjoyed a February snow day at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, as seen in a video released online.This footage, which a representative of the zoo said was captured at the zoo’s outdoor penguin habitat, shows a group of penguins waddling through and climbing up and down piles of snow.“With the recent heavy snowfall hitting our city, many of us chose to stay warm indoors – but not these birds! Watch as our king penguin colony eagerly headed outdoors and into that fresh white powder! It’s winter enrichment at its best,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo via Storyful

  • Quick blast of wet snow to start the week in southern Ontario

    A quick clipper system moving through southern Ontario on Monday will bring snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to start the work week.

  • Exclusive-U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say

    (Reuters) -U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of a new law banning goods made with forced labor, according to two Chinese solar companies. A White House official confirmed the thaw in shipments at an energy conference on Monday, attributing it to clearer rules around complying with the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA). The gains are a relief to major Chinese suppliers including Trina Solar and Jinko Solar, who are finally getting products into the lucrative U.S. market after long delays.

  • 'Disaster' in Crestline as California Residents Trapped by Heavy Snow

    Residents in Crestline, California, have branded a lack of snow-clearing in their town a “disaster,” as local media reported homeowners have been trapped behind towering snowdrifts after recent winter storms.Footage recorded by Anita Hodson shows houses blocked behind tall snowdrifts in Crestline, north of San Bernardino. Hodson estimated the biggest snowdrifts to be 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.The footage also shows fallen trees and branches littering the roads.“The area in the San Bernardino mountains is in a dire situation,” Hodson told Storyful, "They removed all the plows off the mountain early on in the snowstorm to clear a highway so all the snow built up on all the roads.“In some instances people are trapped in their homes. They can’t get food and some are cut off, with no electricity and no internet. The response has been terrible. We need a light shone on this disaster,” Hodson said.Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located, on March 1 following intense snowfall in the state.The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful

  • N.L.'s Atlantic salmon stocks still struggling, says DFO in latest assessment

    The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says Atlantic salmon stocks declined in most Newfoundland and Labrador rivers in 2022. In its assessment of Atlantic salmon stock in 21 of the province's rivers in 2022, released Tuesday, the DFO said most rivers in Newfoundland saw "below-average returns" while Labrador rivers saw some improvements compared with average numbers over the previous five years. Seventeen rivers in Newfoundland were monitored last season. Fifteen of those were as

  • Sunken oil tanker believed found off Philippines

    STORY: Authorities in the Philippines believe they've located the wreck of the oil tanker that sank off its coast last week, creating an oil spill.And like so many similar accidents before it, left local communities in fear of how much damage is going to be done to the environment and their own livelihoods before it's over.This is the province of Oriental Mindoro. From the sky you can see the accumulating oil slick on its beaches - the dark patches in the sea and sand.The sunken ship is thought to be 1,200 feet below sea level and was carrying 211,000 gallons of oil when it went down, and it's not yet known how much oil has escaped.Florante Favroa is a fisherman. The government has halted fishing operations and now he says he's afraid he won't be able to afford to feed his children. He also said pollution has given him headaches and pain in his nose.Philip Servancia is another fisherman nearby. He's saying that the people are are using buckets and sacks to pick up the little oil they can.It's still not clear what caused the tanker, called the MT Princess Empress, to sink. Although the coast guard has said it suffered engine trouble in rough seas. All 20 crew members were rescued before it went down.The local governor has promised to seek compensation for the disaster. About 89,000 acres of coral reef, mangroves, and sea-grass are potentially affected.

  • March came in like a lion, but can and will it go 'out like a lamb?'

    We took a deep look at the popular March weather myth to see if there is any truth to it, despite the month coming in like a lion for some this year.