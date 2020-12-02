Climate change: 2020 set to be one of the three warmest years on record

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·6 min read
Sun and fire
The Sun shining through the heat haze from a wildfire in California

The Earth continued to endure a period of significant heating in 2020 according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Its provisional assessment suggests this year will be one of the three hottest, just behind 2016 and 2019.

The warmest six years in global records dating back to 1850 have now all occurred since 2015.

The most notable warmth was in the Siberian Arctic, where temperatures were 5C above average.

How do we know the temperature for 2020 when the year isn't over yet?

To work out the annual rise in temperatures for their State of the Climate report, the WMO uses information from five different global datasets.

They then compare modern readings to temperatures taken between 1850-1900. This baseline figure is sometimes referred to as pre-industrial levels.

With data available from January to October this year, the WMO says 2020 is set to be around 1.2C above the baseline, but with a margin of error of 0.1C.

All five datasets currently have 2020 as the second warmest, behind 2016 and ahead of 2019, based on comparisons with similar periods in previous years.

However the expectation from scientists is that the temperature data from November and December will likely see enough cooling to push 2020 into third spot.

That's because a La Niña weather event has developed in the Pacific Ocean and this normally depresses temperatures.

MAP
The biggest differences from the long term average temperature were seen in the Siberian Arctic

Despite this, the WMO is certain that 2020 will remain one of the warmest three.

"Record warm years have usually coincided with a strong El Niño event, as was the case in 2016," said Prof Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary General.

"We are now experiencing a La Niña, which has a cooling effect on global temperatures, but has not been sufficient to put a brake on this year's heat."

Are these small temperature differences important?

These relatively similar global temperature figure recorded over the past few years hide considerable differences at local level.

In 2020, Siberia saw temperatures around 5C above average, which culminated in a reading of 38C at Verkhoyansk on the 20th June, which is provisionally the highest known temperature recorded anywhere north of the Arctic Circle.

ice bergs
Icebergs off Greenland as the Arctic summer melt was second largest on record

January to October was also the warmest such period on record in Europe.

But some places were below average including parts of Canada, Brazil, India and Australia.

Overall though the 2020 figure reinforces the view that climate warming, driven by human activities is persisting. The decade from 2011 to 2020 is the warmest yet recorded.

If 2020 was so warm, where did all the heat go?

The majority of the excess heat generated from warming gases in the atmosphere ends up in the oceans.

This is putting added strain on the seas, with around 80% of global waters experiencing at least one marine heatwave this year. These events, similar to heatwaves on land, see prolonged exposure to high temperatures which can have devastating impacts on marine creatures and ecosystems.

A long-running heatwave off the coast of California, known as "the blob", was said to have killed up to a million seabirds in 2015-16.

Researchers say that these events have become more than 20 times more frequent over the past 40 years.

"About 90% of the heat accumulating within the climate system from anthropogenic climate change is stored in the ocean," said Prof John Church from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

"This latest update from WMO clearly shows the oceans are continuing to warm, and at an accelerating rate, contributing to sea-level rise. This means climate change has significant momentum committing us to further change over the coming decades."

What other aspects of 2020 reflect ongoing warming?

The WMO says that warming continues to drive melting in many parts of the world, including Greenland where around 152 billion tonnes of ice was lost from the ice sheet in the year to August 2020.

There were 30 named storms during the North Atlantic hurricane season, breaking the record for the number of such events.

Europe summer
Europe saw another record-breaking summer in 2020, making life uncomfortable for travellers

As well as record numbers, new evidence suggested that hurricanes get stronger when they hit land because of rising temperatures.

Other impacts noted by the WMO this year included wildfires in Siberia, Australia and along the US West Coast and South America which saw plumes of smoke circumnavigate the globe.

Floods in Africa and South East Asia displaced large numbers of people and undermined food security for millions.

What has been the reaction to this report?

The findings of the WMO report won't come as a surprise to most observers.

"The state of the global climate? Parlous," said Prof Dave Reay, University of Edinburgh.

"These annual updates of deteriorating planetary health always make for bleak reading; this year's is a full red alert. Surging heat, intensifying droughts and rampant wildfires all speak of the acute impacts of climate change in 2020. They also warn of the chronic undermining of global carbon sinks - the oceans, trees and soils around the world - that is underway.

"Throw yet more emissions and warming at them and they will rip the Paris climate goals from our grasp forever. The year ahead will be defined by our recovery from Covid-19, the centuries ahead will be defined by how green that recovery actually is."

Hurricane
Hurricane Iota left destruction in its trail in Nicaragua

Environmental campaigners say the report adds urgency to calls for the recovery, post-covid, to focus on climate change and the environment.

"Although the pandemic will have been the biggest concern to many people in the developed world in 2020, for millions in climate vulnerable places the climate emergency remains the biggest threat and sadly there is no simple vaccine to fix the climate. But keeping fossil fuels in the ground would be a good start," said Dr Kat Kramer, from Christian Aid

"These findings show just how important it is to ensure the government's economic recovery measures don't entrench the fossil fuel economy but act to accelerate the transition to a zero carbon world."

What about the impact of climate change on nature?

According to a new report from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, (IUCN) climate change is now the biggest threat to the most important world heritage sites.

The IUCN says that 83 such sites are now threatened by rising temperatures, including the Great Barrier Reef where ocean warming, acidification and extreme weather have all contributed to a dramatic decline.

It has been rated as having a "critical" outlook for the first time.

Follow Matt on Twitter @mattmcgrathbbc.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • How will the Raptors adapt following a second offseason of losses?

    What to expect from the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21 after another summer of losses.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Bobby Webster on Terence Davis: ‘We have to go with our relationship'

    Bobby Webster updates on the Terence Davis investigation and why the Raptors decided to bring the 23-year-old to training camp in Tampa Bay.

  • Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis out 'until at least January' following right knee surgery

    Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle provided a little more clarity on Kristaps Porzingis’ health status following surgery in October to repair a later meniscus tear in his right knee.

  • Report: Delay of 2020 Tokyo Olympics cost $3 billion

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were already the most expensive of all time.

  • Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss

    Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Kyle Shanahan calls Arizona 'the best scenario,' vows to get back to Bay Area as soon as possible

    "I don’t care what happens, we’re not going to spend Christmas without our families."

  • Mets sign Trevor May | FastCast

    The Mets reportedly sign Trevor May to a two-year deal, plus the Royals officially sign Mike Minor in this edition of FastCast

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • College football Week 14 betting primer: What’s the best play in Alabama vs. LSU?

    In a normal year, this would be conference championship week. But because of the pandemic, there are still two more full weekends of regular season action.