Climate breakdown could cause British apples to die out, warn experts

Helena Horton Environment reporter
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: FoodStock/Alamy</span>
Photograph: FoodStock/Alamy

Classic British apples may die out and be swapped for varieties from New Zealand and Japan, as climate breakdown means traditional fruits are no longer viable.

Apples such as pippin or the the ancient nonpareil, grown in Britain since the 1500s, are struggling in the changed climate because there are not enough “chilling hours” for the trees to lie dormant in winter and conserve energy for growing fruit.

Scientists at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, are planting 40 apple trees, a third of which are heritage varieties that once grew in its Georgian kitchen gardens. Another third are new varieties bred to need less cold over winter, and the final third are from warmer countries including South Africa. The varieties will be compared to see which has the best crop in London’s warming temperatures.

In January, the Met Office announced that 2022 had been the sixth warmest year on record, and it looks as if 2023 will be another record-breaker. But though many crops are affected by the summer’s intense heat and drought, apple trees are struggling because they need a period of cold over the winter.

In autumn, they store enough energy to see them through the dormant period, and then burst into action again in spring. Perfect chilling hours for apples are those below 6C but above freezing, and most traditional apple trees need about 1,000 chilling hours. If temperatures remain above 6C then they have to respire, using up energy stores throughout the winter period, which in turn limits the stores available in spring, meaning fewer apples grow.

Gala apples, a popular variety grown in New Zealand, are not grown commercially in Britain. But the horticulturalist Helena Dove, who runs Kew’s kitchen garden, said the breed may overtake traditional varieties.

“The Gala was bred in New Zealand, which means it only needs about 600 chilling hours, which is more like what we’re getting at the minute in the UK,” she explained.

“We will see if gala has a better crop than nonpareil, which was bred in 1696. We are also trying the Fuji apple, which originated in Japan and only needs 400 chill hours, which might do better in these milder winters.”

When some of the most beloved heritage varieties of British apple were bred, she said: “We had these lovely cold winters, which we aren’t getting any more.”

Dove hopes to have a crop in three years, and to be able to share some preliminary findings with the industry then. Farmers are ripping out orchards because of climate breakdown and a lack of workers, and she hopes this research could bolster the industry.

“This chilling hours conversation is happening,” she said, “because it’s not just apples, pears and blackcurrants that have this feature where they need to stay dormant.”

However, it is not certain that these new varieties will be the solution: “We could find out that we don’t get a dry enough winter for these varieties. So this is why it’s an experiment, because South Africa doesn’t have the wet weather that we have. So it’s going to be whether they’ve got low chill hours and can cope with the amount of rain.”

Apples on the way out

Egremont russet apples.
Egremont russet apples have a subtle, almost nutty flavour. Photograph: Keith Leighton/Alamy

Egremont russet is a classic English russet apple from the Victorian era. Apple aficionados love its flavour and appearance.

Nonpareil apples originated in France but have grown in the UK for hundreds of years. It is popular due to its pear-drop flavour.

Cox’s orange pippin apples are what springs to mind when you think of the classic English fruit; with blushing orange and red skin that gives way to patches of green.

Potential replacements

Gala apples are ubiquitous in the supermarket but are grown in New Zealand. They are crisp, juicy and a pinkish red but critics may say they do not have the complex, floral flavours of the classic English apples listed above.

Fuji apples are a modern variety that originated in the Tohoku research station in Fujisaki, Aomori, Japan, in the late 1930s, and was brought to market in 1962. It is a cross between two American apple varieties: the red delicious and old Virginia Ralls Janet apples. They taste sugary sweet, like bottled apple juice.

Latest Stories

  • GOP Gov. Chris Sununu jokes that Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'fur thing' at the State of the Union made her look like 'she belonged on the top of Mt. Washington'

    The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.

  • Where you should head to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter, according to scientists

    The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.

  • Telescope video shows part of the sun breaking off and forming a vortex, making scientists scratch their heads

    NASA's solar observatory caught a strange polar vortex on the sun, and now plasma is erupting from its north pole.

  • 6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now

    Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...

  • Jammu and Kashmir: India's first big lithium find boosts electric car hopes

    India finds significant reserves of the element, vital in rechargeable batteries, for the first time.

  • Uh, the Sun Kinda Broke

    Scientists have observed a “polar vortex” on the sun for the first time, but aren’t sure what drives it. What's happening up there?

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Would you pay $40 for a bag of flour? Some remote First Nations in northern Ontario have no choice

    Food costs are going up everywhere, but in remote First Nations communities, sticker shock at the store is the norm. In at least one community, Marten Falls First Nation, there isn't even a store for in-person shopping. In Neskantaga First Nation, about 436 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., Chief Wayne Moonias said people are paying between $40 and $70 for a 10-kilogram bag of flour and upwards of $30 for sugar. That means making a traditional staple like bannock becomes a luxury not ev

  • Wind farm company wants court to stop Port au Port protesters

    The company behind a massive, multibillion-dollar green energy plan is asking Newfoundland and Labrador's top court to stop protestors from blocking access to its work sites on the Port au Port Peninsula. Lawyers for World Energy GH2 were in Supreme Court in Corner Brook on Thursday afternoon for a hastily called hearing. A group of protesters has been blocking an access road to one of World Energy's sites, on Newfoundland's west coast, for weeks. The Crown land, near Mainland, has been identifi

  • Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

    If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

  • Study of forever chemicals in Cape Fear River fish produces some puzzling results

    Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.

  • LRT wires 'melted' during January ice storm, transit commission hears

    An accumulation of ice during a storm in early January triggered a series of failures that knocked Ottawa's LRT system out of commission for days, the city's transit commission heard Thursday. During the storm, which began on the evening of Jan. 4, ice began to form along the overhead cable system that powers the Confederation Line. According to Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services, the buildup was particularly heavy in a section near the Rideau River, between Hurdman and

  • Amazon shoppers say this snow thrower works 'like a charm' — and it's on sale for $160

    "No more backaches!" Shoppers say this snow blower "completely eliminates the hard part of the job" — "no more lifting and straining!"

  • Weather warnings call for icy afternoon, rainy night

    Freezing rain is expected to create slippery conditions in the Ottawa-Gatineau region Thursday, with rain following in its wake. According to warnings issued by Environment Canada, a few millimetres of ice will coat Ottawa and its neighbouring regions including western Quebec, as well as Cornwall and Bancroft, Ont. That should change to rain south of the capital late this afternoon, and in Ottawa by this evening. Special weather statements calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain overlap with so

  • Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours trapped by Turkey earthquake

    An hour earlier, a woman rescued from the rubble of an apartment building in another city, after 20 hours of digging

  • Seawater reaches inland in Iskenderun city after quake

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: An earlier version of this video's script said that sea levels rose by 200 meters/656 feet following the earthquake. It should have said that water reached 200 meters inland following the earthquake. This following script reflects that change.Water reached inland approximately 656 feet in Iskenderun following two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6.After Monday's (February 6) quakes that flattened a swathe of its towns and cities Turkey is grappling with one of its major challenges, how to shelter hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter.With some 6,500 buildings collapsed and countless more damaged, hundreds of thousands of people lack safe housing.The death toll from the major quake, Turkey's deadliest since 1999, rose to 16,546 on Thursday.

  • Atlantic Canada on the hook for heavy snow, ice and rain to end the week

    The final stop for a far-reaching low pressure will be Atlantic Canada, with heavy snow ice and rain threatening the region for Friday.

  • Flash Flooding Turns New South Wales Street Into Raging River After Storms

    “Very dangerous” storms brought severe flooding to coastal areas south of Sydney on February 9, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with flood warnings also in place for Sydney itself.The Bureau of Meteorology said “very dangerous slow-moving storms” had developed between Wollongong and Sydney, with intense rainfall and flash flooding.Ashlea Milinkovic recorded from her home in Stanwell Park as the road outside turned into a torrent of floodwater. “There was a road there, now there is a river in front of our house,” she said.Emergency services said they had carried out 31 flood rescues across the Illawarra and Greater Sydney regions, the ABC reported. Rainfall totals of up to 177 mm an hour were recorded, the broadcaster said. Credit: Ashlea Milinkovic via Storyful

  • Major step towards ‘holy grail’ of energy production made with Oxfordshire reactor plans

    The Government is backing plans to build a new prototype nuclear fusion reactor in Oxford as it steps up efforts to crack the “holy grail” of energy production.

  • Many school buses cancelled Friday because of Thursday's freezing rain

    It's too icy for school buses to run safely in many parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau region, say school transportation authorities, meaning no buses again for the second straight day. English and French school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario Friday, with the exception of the Kingston area. The Tri-Board bus consortium for that area has again cancelled buses in north Hastings, north Frontenac and north Lennox & Addington counties and left the rest running. Western Quebec school buses are g