Climate Activists Deface Walmart Heiress’ $300M Superyacht

A group of climate activists vandalized the $300 million superyacht of Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in Ibiza on Sunday, drenching the craft’s stern in black and red paint shot from fire extinguishers.

Two demonstrators—from the Spain-based Futuro Vegetal environmental group—then displayed a sign that read “You Consume Others Suffer,” which they proudly posted to their Twitter account.

Police said that those two demonstrators have been arrested.

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class,” Futuro Vegetal said of the stunt in an Instagram post. “The mega-rich live off the suffering of others.”

The group performed a similar act just two days prior, soaking a private jet in yellow and black paint before donning a sign with a similar message.

Laurie, their latest target, inherited a stake in Walmart in 1995 from her father Bud Walton, who built the brand into retail royalty alongside his brother. She is reportedly worth more than $8 billion, making her one of the richest 300 people in the world, according to Forbes.

Her yacht, named Kaos, is a whopping 361 feet long, features four decks, and has room for 31 guests and a 45-person crew.

The boat’s amenities include an on-board aquarium, full spa facilities, and a large cinema. There’s even a separate gym for the ship’s crew and a small hospital for at-sea medical crises.

Laurie did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

