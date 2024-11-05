Clifford's 20 lead Colorado State over North Dakota 82-56

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford's 20 points helped Colorado State defeat North Dakota 82-56 on Monday night in a season opener.

Clifford added 14 rebounds for the Rams. Keshawn Williams shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Kyle Jorgensen had nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Treysen Eaglestaff led the Fightin' Hawks in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Mier Panoam added 10 points and two steals for North Dakota. Amar Kuljuhovic finished with nine points.

Colorado State took the lead with 19:47 left in the first half and never looked back. Clifford led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-22 at the break. Colorado State pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 30 points. Clifford led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press