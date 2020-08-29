Cliff Robinson's death draws strong reaction from NBA community: 'RIP Uncle Cliff'

The NBA world mourned the death of former All-Star Cliff Robinson on Saturday morning. He was 53.

18-year NBA veteran Cliff Robinson has died. Robinson, 53, was an All-Star in 1994 and Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 after standout collegiate run at UConn. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2020

Robinson started his career with the Trail Blazers, playing in Portland from 1989–1997. He then played for four other teams (Suns, Pistons, Warriors and Nets) before retiring in 2007. He became an NBA All-Star in 1994 and won NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1993. In 2000 and 2002, he earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

In total, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA while averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games. His No. 00 jersey was retired at UConn, where he played all four years in college. He helped lead the Huskies to an NIT Championship in 1988.

As news of his death surfaced, people in the NBA community reflected on the impact of the man affectionately known as "Uncle Cliffy."

The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City.https://t.co/X4ixK1XCPT pic.twitter.com/0njgpimiBH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 29, 2020

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time



Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb



— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

Jim Calhoun on Cliff Robinson: “He was our first great player... he came from a difficult background in Buffalo, I watched him evolve as a man ... he was a good man, had a great career, and was instrumental in a lot of the great things that happened at UConn.” — David Borges (@DaveBorges) August 29, 2020

I'm heartbroken to look back at this moment. Cliff Robinson was so important to his #Blazers teams and I always enjoyed competing against him. Another brother who left us long before his time. You'll be missed, Uncle Cliffy. RIP @UncleCliffy30 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/bA2HWpM8iv — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 29, 2020

Cliff Robinson is also one of 3 players (w/ Sheed & Dirk) in NBA history with more than 1,000 3PTS, BLKS & STLS.



Best Game: 50 PTS (17/26 FG)

pic.twitter.com/L3e7pcO01l





— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 29, 2020

RIP CLIFF ROBINSON. SAD TO SEE YOU GO. ONE OF THE ALL TIME FAN FAVORITES pic.twitter.com/8s3Fzaw9oa — TRILLBLAZIN (@TRILLBLAZIN) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace Uncle Cliff https://t.co/B1TbaMAmCK — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 29, 2020

RIP Cliff Robinson. The Portland Trail Blazers from 1989 to 1992 were one of the best teams to never win a championship. It’s hard to believe Cliff, Jerome Kersey and Kevin Duckworth are gone. pic.twitter.com/JVlf9yLIXr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 29, 2020

People forget just how important Cliff Robinson was to those early @DetroitPistons teams in '01 and '02. Durable as hell, reliable scorer, good teammate.



Helped create the foundation for the '04 championship team.



R.I.P. Uncle Cliff pic.twitter.com/I45kAhReMs







— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) August 29, 2020

RIP to the OG Cliff Robinson. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 29, 2020

Cliff Robinson made me wanna wear a head band. One of the first stretch bigs ever. One of my favorite players growing up.



Rest In Peace, Cliff. https://t.co/d85JBdAcCl



— Roosh (@RooshWilliams) August 29, 2020

RIP Uncle Cliffy, Survivor/UConn legend. Fire 2020 into the damn sun. pic.twitter.com/0LkDbKrjbf — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) August 29, 2020

We're extremely saddened to hear that Survivor Cagayan castaway and NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson has passed away at 53, as confirmed by Robinson's family to various news sources.



Rest in power Uncle Cliffy! pic.twitter.com/HJaFBRJqKj



— Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) August 29, 2020

We are saddened to learn that #Survivor (and NBA) legend Cliff Robinson has died at 53, confirmed by news sources.



"Uncle Cliffy" was an instrumental part of making Season 28: Cagayan as good as it was. He was also the first former NBA player on the show. pic.twitter.com/5Jkh3TRPEk



— Survivor Reddit (@Survivor_Reddit) August 29, 2020

