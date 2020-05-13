Clickstream Signs NFL Network Commentator and Former NFL Player Brian Baldinger to Host an Original Digital Gaming Program on the Company's Mobile App and Digital Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that it signed an agreement with Brian Baldinger to host an original digital trivia program on the company's soon to be released mobile technology gaming platform. On Brian's program, which will be available on iOS/Android platforms, users will compete and win cash and prizes, all while connected on a unique social gaming platform.

As an NFL player from 1982 to 1992, Brian Baldinger played offensive line positions for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. After his playing career ended, he began a broadcasting career with NFL Europe, and then on to calling games with Fox and then Compass Media Network. He also co-hosted a show on the Sporting News Radio. For the past six-years Brian has been a feature commentator on the NFL Network and Entercom Radio.

Brian Baldinger states, "I am very excited with the direction Clickstream has taken and I am looking forward to launching my program on the app. It will be a great opportunity to interact with fans, challenge them and watch people win real money."

Michael Handelman, CFO, of Clickstream states, "We are truly honored to have Brian Baldinger on our team. He is incredible to work with and we are just as excited as his fans to watch his show."

In addition to Brian Baldinger, Clickstream intends to work with several other well known TV personalities and market its gaming platform to a wide range of perspective users seeking the thrill of live gaming platforms featuring multiple and topics of interest.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development of a free to play Mobile App that caters to the casual user that will spend a few seconds to interact with a gaming platform in order to win real money. Initially, ClickStream's games will be quick to play trivia games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and then receive results from push notifications. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and live game shows with Hosts 2 to 4 times per month. ClickStream intends to initially monetize the App with corporate sponsors and advertisers. Clickstream's website can be found at www.clickstream.technology



