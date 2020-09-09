ClickStream Selects Paypal as WinQuik(TM)'s Cash Payment Processor to Contest Winners

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today the selection of PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal") as WinQuik™'s cash payment processor to contest winners for its soon to be released WinQuik™ multi-platform digital gaming network this month.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream stated, "After a detailed review of payment transfer solutions, we decided to move forward with PayPal due the company's long history of security, ease of use and its position as an industry leader. We believe that WinQuik™ winners will be pleased with our selection and how fast they can access their cash and prizes."

WinQuik™'s winners can initially win up to $1000 cash per game. The trivia platform features celebrity hosts such as NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, US Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award Winning Journalist, Documentary Film Producer and Clickstreams Vice President of Development for Original Programming Amber Theoharis.

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities to expand programming as the company scales to deliver the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik™, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik™ is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and Jordan Andino on subject matter ranging from sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food and more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily live game shows and non-live game shows available multiple times per day. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at http://www.clickstream.technology/ or http://www.winquik.com/ as well as on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and https://twitter.com/winquikapp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/605344/ClickStream-Selects-Paypal-as-WinQuikTMs-Cash-Payment-Processor-to-Contest-Winners



