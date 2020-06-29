ClickStream Names Former Hilton Vice President of Customer Partnerships Gregory Klem as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that Gregory Klem ("Greg") will serve as the company's Chief Revenue Officer in charge of driving brand partnerships and advertising on the soon to be launched WinQuik mobile and digital technology gaming platform.

Greg joins ClickStream after a ten-year career at Hilton. While at Hilton, Greg held the positions of Vice President of Customer Partnerships, Senior Director of Financial Partnerships and Senior Director of Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships. During his time at Hilton, Greg negotiated and executed partnerships that generated significant revenue and value for Hilton, its, hotels, franchise owners and loyalty program customers through valuable strategic partnership initiatives. Prior to Hilton, he served as the Director of Partnerships at NM Management, Inc., Vice President of International Development at Cendant Corporation, and held positions with PSINet and ESPN.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream stated "Having Greg join ClickStream adds a vital component in securing our future success. His experience in delivering corporate partnerships will bring incredible value to the WinQuik platform and to the ClickStream leadership team."

Greg Klem, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer added, "I am excited about this opportunity to join ClickStream, particularly in a time when creating meaningful and authentic content is at a huge premium. With ClickStream's innovative technology platform, I am confident we will curate intriguing ways for our partners to engage with their customers."

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in pre-production with shows featuring Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and others on subject matter ranging from sports trivia, survival, entertainment, the Bible and space. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit ClickStream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

