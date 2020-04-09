Clickable TV AdTech Will Change Everything We Know About TV Ads

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / A survey by Pew Research Center found that 61% of young adults (ages 18 to 29) watch television using streaming services - while only 31% use cable or satellite. This shift to streaming services marks a significant departure from traditional television watching, which relied on cable and satellite, and it's a clear sign that the TV landscape is undergoing a massive change. So, shouldn't TV advertising change with it?

This is the question that led IntapTV to revolutionize modern TV advertising. While traditional TV ads are neither personalized (making them uninteresting to viewers) nor interactable (meaning even highly motivated leads might give up the search if it's too hard to find the product), all of this changes with Intap's "clickable" TV ads and Pay-per-Tap ® Infrastructure.

As the TV landscape continues to change with new generations of viewers and world events such as the COVID19 pandemic, we'll continue to see more people at home, consuming even more television and ads. With IntapTV technology, marketers could leave traditional high-cost-low-gain TV advertising behind for more personalized, interactive, and modern ads. This will optimize their efforts and improve the viewers' experience, all while generating massive revenue that was impossible with traditional TV advertising.

This technology overcomes a roadblock that always held traditional TV advertising back: even with a strong ad campaign, marketers could never guarantee that their ads would be seen by the right audience - or that viewers would be motivated enough to remember product details and then search for the product online. Unlike internet ads, which route interested viewers directly to landing pages with a single click (all while collecting valuable customer data), traditional TV ads require pulling out a phone or laptop to type in search queries, website URLs, or phone numbers. Not only is this too cumbersome to reliably lead to conversions, but the ad might end before viewers can enter in crucial information.

To make matters worse, if businesses haven't invested in costly pay-per-click (PPC) ads for relevant queries, the product or service they advertised may not appear in the top search engine results. That means motivated leads might end up closing a deal with a competitor or give up on the product search entirely. As all marketers know, the more hoops consumers have to jump through to find a product, the less likely it is that they'll make it to the designated webpage, let alone make a purchase.

That's where IntapTV's patented technologies come in. Intap's new "tappable" TV ads will let interested viewers quickly locate advertised products or services by taping them via interactable prompts. This can take the viewer directly to intended contact points, such as visiting landing pages, dialing phone numbers, or routing them to websites with more information about the advertised product or service.

Tappable banners can also be integrated into video streaming apps, giving viewers the chance to be routed directly to landing pages as quickly and effortlessly as possible.

Intap's innovative new Pay-per-Tap system could also change the way marketers target audiences. As an alternative to traditional pay-per-click systems, Pay-per-Tap opens up an entirely new market - and Intap guarantees that it will be at least 10 times less costly than pay-per-click. Pay-per-Tap also opens the door for streaming services to collect their own first-party data in real-time. These data and viewer insights are invaluable resources for AI-enabled personalization, which can give advertisers more granularity for targeting audiences, going as far as personalizing ads for each individual member of a household.

An ideal use-case for IntapTV could be an acquisition, partnership or integration with TV streaming services (Hulu, Netflix, etc) or digital ad networks (Google, Facebook, etc). Jeremy Helfand , VP and head of Advertising Platforms at Hulu, at CES said "there's a whole ad technology industry that's emerging about being able to do things like that - and we're looking at partners, as well,". According to the CEO, this is a strong indicator of the need for tappable TV advertising technology.

In this way, IntapTV's new technologies promise significant cost savings not just by being a more cost-effective alternative to traditional pay-per-click systems, but by lowering the cost of wasted clicks via bots or fraudulent interactions (which are estimated to account for 20% of clicks on search engine ads). Instead, Intap connects advertisers to a high-return personalized ad environment that ensures every click and tap comes from a real viewer.

IntapTV's new technologies and systems have the promise to improve user experience, increase the efficacy of TV ads, create valuable user data for streaming services, and disrupt existing markets and value networks in which search engines, like Google, are the middlemen. IntapTV could be implemented in businesses around the world and in various platforms ranging from TV connected (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) services, video on demand (VOD), NextGenTV and more.

