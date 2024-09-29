‘Clever’ Liverpool told their Man City moment has ‘happened’ under Arne Slot

Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the standouts of the Arne Slot era thus far.

The Dutchman has been a part of a midfield that has dominated sides in the early stages of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister has been at his majestic best, Gravenberch has been the surprise package of the season and Dominik Szoboszlai remains an ever-present nightmare for opposition midfielders.

Arne Slot’s philosophy doesn’t differ too much from the one Jurgen Klopp brought to Anfield, however, the midfield has seen one alteration.

Instead of a flat midfield three that we were so used to seeing under Klopp, the Dutchman utilises a more advanced midfielder (Szoboszlai) with a double pivot behind him.

However, Szoboszlai has outlined the chemistry within the Reds’ engine room and how this has contributed to the early success under Slot.

“I think all of us are similar players and we know from each other that we can trust each other: so, we can swap places, we look at each other [and] we understand each other.

“Both of them are amazing players so I am more than happy to play with them,” Szoboszlai said to Liverpool FC.

Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 2024-25

Shades of Manchester City?

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has compared Liverpool's midfield three to Premier League rivals Manchester City in regards to the understanding and willingness to interchange.

“Listen, Ryan Gravenberch is not a six. Is Mac Allister a six? No, he’s not. [Nor is] Dominik Szoboszlai. But the words [from Szoboszlai] that I started to agree with was ‘we all interchange’. 'We all change’ - it’s a clever thing.

“If they can all do that, that gets between the lines. That’s when [Manchester] City are in their element - when they get players between the lines and they turn quickly. That’s what’s happened here.

“Gravenberch has been probably the star of that, which was most unexpected," Thompson said on LFCTVgo.

Liverpool are showing no signs of feeling the effects of Martin Zubimendi - the Reds' number one transfer target - turning them down to stay put at boyhood club Real Sociedad.

The Reds are understood to be looking for midfield reinforcements however as the Anfield side were in attendance to watch Girona's Viktor Tsygankov in their Champions League curtain raiser whilst also being linked with an illustrious move for Florian Wirtz.

Ryan Gravenberch

Ibrahima Konate, Wolves vs Liverpool

Wolves vs Liverpool

