These Hilarious Halloween Puns Are Perfect for Ghouls Who Just Want to Have Fun

Halloween is all about the thrills and chills from haunted houses to scary movies. We love a good scare as much as the next guy, but we all know a scaredy cat or two and could stand to lighten the mood this spooky season. Luckily, there are plenty of spook-tactular Halloween puns to go around that will have everyone laughing until they’re coffin. Cure your case of the scaries and lighten your spirits with puns inspired by witches, ghosts, pumpkins, skeletons, and all things Halloween.

Use these puns as an Instagram caption and your friends will think you’re the most clever witch on the block. We’re talking clever Halloween caption ideas that will make your boo-tiful group shot with your friends scream #SquadGhouls. Or you can also add a cute phrase to your DIY Halloween crafts for an extra fa-boo-lous touch.



Whether you bust them out at your Halloween party or while trick-or-treating with your family, these quick quips are guaranteed to make every guy and ghoul cackle! Sure, you may get some moans and groans too, but don't let the jerk-o-lanterns keep you down, there's no better time for that than Halloween! And for even more festive fall funnies, creep it real with the best fall puns.







Halloween Puns

"Trick or treat yo' self."

"Orange you excited for Halloween?"

"Give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

"Creep it real."

"Hello, gourd-geous."

"Eat, drink, and be scary."

"Life is gourd."

"Lift your spirits!"

"Mummy of the year."

"Happy Howl-oween."

"Too cute to spook."

"Howl you doin'?"

"Oh my gourd!"

"Trick or tequila."

"#SquashGoals"

"Come as you aren't."

"A scare is born."

"Hallow-queen."

"Frankly, I don't think I'm that scary."

"Don't be a jerk-o-lantern."

"Feeling gourd, like I should."

"Looking for a bunny costume because it's hoppy hour."

"You're the pick of the patch."

"The zombie thinks this is the best thing since sliced head."

"My costume is eerie-sistible."

"Goblin candy all night."

Witch Puns

"What did Dracula say when the witch and the warlock started kissing?" "Get a broom!"

"Witch, please."

"Basic witch."

"If the broom fits, fly it."

"Resting witch face."

"Witchful thinking."

"Witch and famous."

"What's up my witches?"

"You say witch like it's a bad thing."

"Bow down, witches."

"Witch upon a star."

"Witch better have my candy."

"Keep calm and carry a wand."

"You've got me under your spell."

"Grab your broomstick so we can make a clean getaway."

"Witching you a happy Halloween."

Skeleton Puns

"Lazy bones."

"Bone to be wild."

"Laughing 'til I'm coffin."

"Some people have no guts."

"Bugs and hisses."

"Do you play the trom-bone?"

"Dying to have fun."

"Bone appetit!"

"You can't skele-run from my skele-puns."

"I would make a skeleton joke, but you wouldn't find it very humerus."

"Let's have some skele-fun."

"Spine on the dotted line."

"No body won the skeleton race."

"Where does a skeleton go for a fun night?" "Anywhere, as long as it's a hip joint."

"I'm bad to the bone."

Ghost Puns

"The ghostess with the mostest."

"Ghouls just want to have fun"

"Why did the ghost cross the road?" "Because it was a poultry-geist."

"I'm here for the boos."

"Shake your boo-ty!"

"If you've got it, haunt it."

"#Squadghouls"

"Haunting my exes."

"Hey boo-tiful."

"Where my ghouls at?"

"Boo Felicia."

"Just hanging out with my ghoul friends."

"More boos, please."

"Demons are a ghoul’s best friend."

"Hey boo, let's get sheet-faced."

"Romeo and Ghouliet."

"Boo-yah!"

"Fa-boo-lous!"

"Have an eek-tastic Halloween!"

"I go to the bars for boos."

"Fasten your sheet belts!"

"I think I have deja-boo."

"Demons are a ghouls best friend."

"Looking fa-boo-lous."

Vampire Puns

"Love at first bite."

"Fangs for the memories."

"I'm a pain in the neck."

"So long, sucker."

"It's in my blood."

"You make me batty."

"I have an account at the blood bank."

"Have a fang-tastic Halloween."

"You're just my (blood) type."

"Getting kissed by a vampire is a pain in the neck."

"I know some vampire puns, but they all suck."

"I'm looking for my necks victim."

"Join my fang club!"

"Vampires hate peaches, but they love neck-tarines."

"You can Count on me."

"Sucks to be me."

