‘Our clever Farrow & Ball trick saved us cash on our £14k renovation – what do you think?’

Jess, 42, has introduced Moroccan influences into the renovation of her Victorian four-bedroomed terrace home - Jess Collins

Rate My Renovation: What do you think about our reader’s home makeover? Was it worth the money, or should she have spent it differently? Let us know in the comments below.

Ever since Jess and Olie Collins got engaged while on holiday in Morocco in 2014, the country has held a special place in their hearts.

Before becoming parents, the couple enjoyed frequent stays in Morocco’s hotels, where the patterned tiles and rich colours made a lasting impression on their taste for interiors.

Almost ten years after their first visit, Jess, 42 and Olie, 49 have introduced those influences into the renovation of their Victorian four-bedroomed terrace home in the seaside town of Hove, East Sussex.

Telegraph Money asked interior stylist, writer and design consultant Joanna Thornhill, to cast her eye over the couple’s home makeover to get her take on their transformation.

Jess and Olie have transformed their plain white bathroom into a boutique hotel-style wet room with a wood panelled bathtub and his and hers basins against a colour palette of greens and gold.

The couple are experienced renovators, having already tackled the refurbishment of their London home which they sold in March 2021 to move to the coast. Jess, a marketing professional and mother to Anais, 5, and Beau, 2, confesses that even when she completes a room, she’s never truly finished.

“That’s why I chose green for the bathroom,” says Jess who records each step of her renovation on her Instagram account, ren.hove.ation.

“For me the shade is a neutral colour, it looks great with so many other colours, you can quickly update the look by switching the accessories. At the moment, I have some yellow ornaments in there which I took from other rooms in the house.”

Joanna says: “Jess’s loose inspiration here was ‘Modern Morocco’ and I think it’s fair to say she’s nailed it. There’s sometimes a danger of going overboard and creating a space that looks themed and has no connection to the rest of the house, but the touches that Jess has added nod to this aesthetic while still feeling distinctly British. By keeping her patterns quite stylised, such as the simple scalloped silhouette of her bathroom mirrors and the graphic star pattern in her tiles, this strikes a good balance.”

Story continues

The double sink vanity unit was a long-admired feature of the Moroccan hotels Jess stayed in with her husband, and she had always imagined recreating the look in her own home one day.

The sink cabinet, at £775, was bought from Tikamoon in a sale, down from £1,200. The gold trimmed mirrors are a Marks & Spencer find costing £130 each. “We used the gold finish throughout the bathroom, on fittings, handles and taps to tie everything together,” Jess says.

The double sink vanity unit was a long-admired feature of the Moroccan hotels Jess stayed in with her husband - Jess Collins

Joanna says the pops of warm earthy green work well against the wooden sink base giving it a welcoming, biophilic feel – a design concept that embraces nature.

She adds: “Opting for gold hardware in a brushed metal finish also feels a lot more sympathetic than chrome, and is a practical choice, too, as it won’t show up watermarks as much as a shiny finish.”

Jess chose handmade white zellige tiles for the walls from The Baked Tile Company. “I love the imperfections and different colours you get from them,” she says. “On the floor and splashback, Jess chose the Green Pradena Porcelain tile from Bert and May costing around £63 a square metre.

“My approach is to spend as much as you can on features such as taps and tiles, that’s where you can get the most impact, and then go cheaper on things like the bath and the toilet,” she says.

The couple replaced the bath and positioned it centrally on the wall, while extending the window down. Inspired by designer Beata Heuman’s use of tongue and groove bath panelling, Jess asked her joiner to recreate the look on a budget with approximately £100 of wood.

Next door, two rooms have been turned into one spacious master bedroom. A relaxing reading space has been created in the bay window with the addition of a boucle armchair, with patterned cushions and throws, café-style shutters and yellow floor-length curtains.

The curtains came from their previous home. To dress the smaller bedroom window in the same material, Jess bought the smallest set of matching curtains she could find from the same department store, John Lewis, along with a roman blind kit and made the blinds herself.

She says: “I wanted the room to be calming and neutral because the rest of the house is quite bright so we chose schoolhouse white.”

To save money, Jess chooses Farrow & Ball shades and gets them colour matched at paint shop Johnstone’s: “It’s about 50pc cheaper.”

Joanna says: “Jess has cleverly nodded to the seaside location of her home with subtle yet successful touches in her bedroom, from the ‘swimmers’ artwork hung above her bed and striped accents on soft furnishings, to the touches of rustic textiles seen in her woven basket bag and on her panelled wardrobe doors.

“Pops of vibrant yellow, coral and blue also introduce less obvious beachy tones, with the neutral backdrop keeping things calm. She’s followed one of my top design tips, which is to ensure there’s a ‘red thread’ running throughout the design – meaning that the colours, motifs and materials within the space all have a relationship to each other, in a way that looks organic rather than contrived,” she says.

Adding a compact sofa into a bay window is a good use of an otherwise awkward footprint, explains Joanna. The boucle fabric is both on trend and a timeless, cosy option offering a neutral backdrop to colourful cushions and throws.

Jess gave her practical Ikea Pax wardrobes a more stylish look - Jess Collins

Jess got creative to enhance the appearance of her Ikea Pax wardrobes. “Ideally, I’d like to have a beautiful old piece of furniture in the room, but ultimately we need practical storage so we went with the Pax system because there’s lots of different options for inside. But they’re white and bland. I’d seen lots of wardrobes online with cane panels cut out. I loved them but it would have been quite the task. Instead, I came up with the idea of covering the MDF square panels with linen which just slot in, giving the illusion that it’s all cut out and the fabric is behind.”

The wardrobes were painted in stone blue and Jess bought the handles in a sale from Anthropologie.

Joanna gives Jess’s Ikea hack the thumbs up. “I love what Jess has achieved by customising her previously bog-standard wardrobes. By adding textural inserts into the panels, painting the carcass a warming shade of blue and upgrading its basic plastic handles with brass pulls, she’s created something that’s full of character and personality.”

The bedroom chest, to the side of her reading bay, was a Facebook Marketplace find. “It’s perfect for our tiny alcove. I gave it an update by whitewashing it and adding handles from Plank,” Jess explains.

With few original Victorian features remaining in the property when the couple bought it, they wanted to keep the walk-in cupboard but ditch its dated pine wood look, painting it white to match the room.