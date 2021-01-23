This Clever Convertible Crossbody Can Be Worn 17 Different Ways — and It’s Just $32 on Amazon Right Now
If you love fashion-forward accessories but don't love their high-end price tags, this affordable and nifty Amazon find is for you.
Thanks to its clever design, this $32 crossbody from little-known Amazon seller Ant Expedition is like getting 17 different handbags in one. The vegan leather set comes with two straps and three bags, which can be mixed and matched to create over a dozen combinations. Not surprisingly, the convertible style has earned over 800 perfect Amazon ratings so far, and it's one of Amazon's best-selling crossbody bags overall.
Buy It! Ant Expedition Three-Bag Crossbody Handbag, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
The "build your own bag," as one reviewer put it, comes in three colors (black, brown, and khaki) and features one small bag, one mini bag, and one coin purse that can be worn separately or combined. The adjustable canvas strap and gold chain offer even more options, easily transforming it into a shoulder or satchel bag. What's more, each piece can be used on its own, functioning as a clutch or storage case in a tote or suitcase.
The neutral hues the bag comes in make it incredibly easy to style with other colors and all kinds of looks, from casual jeans to polished dresses. And while shoppers love its versatility, they also rave about the lightweight feel, impressive quality, and overall look.
"This bag has quickly become a favorite of mine," one reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love the flexibility that this bag provides. For a little over $30, I was surprised by how great the [faux] leather felt and I'm even more surprised by how well the bag has held up after using it every day."
"I was skeptical about the purse looking cheap, [but] the quality is amazing," another reviewer chimed in. "I really wasn't expecting to like it as much as I did. [It's] a for sure buy — especially for the price."
Buy It! Ant Expedition Two-Bag Quilted Crossbody Handbag, $33.98; amazon.com
The brand also offers a similar quilted two-bag crossbody, which comes in black and khaki and can also be styled in several ways. While only the three-bag style is discounted right now thanks to the limited-time coupon featured in the listing, both offer seemingly endless combinations and are a steal at under $40.
