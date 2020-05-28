Clever cleaning hack reveals how a £1.80 window squeegee can remove carpet hair

Photo credit: Rosie Bagshaw/Facebook

From House Beautiful

The most common way to remove hairs and dirt from a carpet might be with a vacuum cleaner, but some cleaning fans claim that a window squeegee is the secret to a spotless floor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the popular Facebook group, Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips, one woman explained how the cheap window cleaner amazingly lifted all the hair from her carpets, thanks to its rubber blade.

Sophie Reddy from Norfolk said: 'Using a window squeegee to "squeegee" the carpets is a definite must if you have a dog that malts to an unbelievable amount. I haven't hoovered for three days, but the difference is amazing! Even the Dyson wouldn't come close.'

Commonly, window squeegees are used to wipe away cleaning fluid or water from glass surfaces (windows, car windscreens etc.) and shower screens — often used by professional window cleaners, too. Not only are they incredibly cost-effective (you can buy a basic squeegee for less than £2), but it seems they can be used for more than just glass surfaces.

Another woman revealed how it helped her to remove pesky pet hairs. Rosie Bagshaw posted images, explaining: 'Have finally got round to "hinching" my stairs! The best 80p I've ever spent. Horrible to think the Hoover doesn't pick the hair up from my hairy springer spaniel! But hey ho – I had fun with the squeegee this morning. Thanks for the tips!'

Photo credit: Rosie Bagshaw

In fact, the clever cleaning hack has been receiving all-round rave reviews. One group member said: 'I wanted to thank whoever it was who showed this hack to get pet hair out of the carpet. It's working for me.'

While another said: 'I've heard about using a shower squeegee on carpets and thought I'd give it a whirl before cleaning the guest room. But I didn't expect these results! The collection of dirt was embarrassing! But it's worth doing even if it takes an entire hour to do the full room.'

Story continues

Trouble lifting hairs from your carpet? Why not give this trick a go...





Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like