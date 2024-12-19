Cleveland State hosts Oakland in conference matchup

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Cleveland State in Horizon League action Thursday.

The Vikings are 4-2 on their home court. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon League with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.7.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-1 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is eighth in the Horizon League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 4.5.

Cleveland State scores 69.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 67.8 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.3 points.

D.Q. Cole averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press