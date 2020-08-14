Cleveland options Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac to alternate site for breaking coronavirus protocol

The Cleveland Indians need a break from both Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. The team announced Friday it optioned both Clevinger and Plesac to its alternate site.

The move comes less than a week after Clevinger, 29, and Plesac, 25, violated the team’s coronavirus protocols. Both players reportedly went out with friends during the team’s road trip to Chicago. When the team found out, it made both players quarantine away from the team for three days.

Those quarantines ended Thursday, and Clevinger and Plesac met with teammates to discuss the situation. Following the that meeting, team brass decided to option both players to the alternate site for the time being.

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac met the team in Detroit last night. They held an open forum with the team. Then, the Indians' brass had a discussion and ultimately decided to option them to the alternate site (the minors). — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 14, 2020

Cleveland players were frustrated with Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac

While we don’t know what was said during that meeting, a few Cleveland players expressed displeasure with Clevinger and Plesac when the two were away. Pitcher Adam Plutko said Clevinger and Plesac “hurt us bad. They lied to us.”

Shortstop Francisco Lindor issued a long statement, expressing the importance of wearing a mask to protect those around you. In his statement, Lindor mentioned teammate Carlos Carrasco, who is at high risk for coronavirus after being diagnosed with leukemia last year.

Francisco Lindor delivers a strong message after teammates Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac broke team protocols. pic.twitter.com/TDj1FvV44C — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) August 11, 2020

Zach Plesac released video saying media coverage was ‘evil’

Plesac may not have helped his case by releasing a video Thursday that confirmed he broke the rules. In that video, Plesac complained that the media was treating him poorly and dragging his name through the mud because he went out with some friends following Saturday’s game.

While team president Chris Antonetti said Plesac didn’t articulate his true thoughts well in that video, manager Terry Francona was less forgiving, saying he was “disappointed.”

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac were performing well

Through three starts, Plesac pitched like one of the best players in the majors. In 21 innings, he posted a 1.29 ERA. He struck out 24 batters during that stretch, with just 2 walks.

Clevinger posted a 3.24 ERA over 16 2/3 innings. Big things were expected from Clevinger after he emerged as an ace-caliber pitcher in 2019.

It’s unclear how long Clevinger and Plesac will remain at the alternate site.

