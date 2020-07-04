Cleveland Indians prepared to discuss changing team name

The Cleveland Indians are prepared to consider changing their name, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported and the team confirmed in a statement Friday.

[Still time to join or create a fantasy baseball league for the short season]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The news come on the heels of the Washington Redskins announcing plans to review their team name. Both franchises have been roundly criticized for featuring Native American names and caricatures that many people feel are racist.

The Indians took one notable step in 2018 when the removed the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms and overall branding. Today’s statement indicates the team might be willing to move toward removing the name completely.

Cleveland’s franchise took the Indians name in 1915 after going through several name changes. The team initially went by the Bluebirds, before changing to the Broncos and Naps.

More from Yahoo Sports: