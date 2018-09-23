Cleveland Indians first team in MLB to have 4 pitchers with 200 strikeouts in a single season

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger recorded his 200th strikeout of the season on Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

For the first time in MLB History, one team has four starting pitchers who each have two hundred or more strikeouts in a single season.





Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco and Mike Clevinger have helped the Indians to an 85-68 record this season and have clinched the AL Central for the third straight year.

The four starters each have 200 strikeouts with Carrasco leading the way with 217. Clevinger passed the 200 strike out mark Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Three teams had previously had three pitchers reach the 200 strikeout mark in the same season: the 2013 Tigers, 1969 Astros and 1967 Twins.

The Indians almost had three last season with Kluber and Carrasco having 265 and 226 respectively, but Bauer was just short at 196.

Last year the Cleveland pitching staff did make history in a different way. They set a single-season record for WAR (31.9 per Fangraphs) and averaged more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

