Cleveland Guardians crush Detroit Tigers with huge first inning in ALDS Game 1 win

CLEVELAND — The playoffs are here and the No. 2-seeded Guardians were ready for them Saturday.

First-year manager Stephen Vogt and the Guardians opened up with a 7-0 win over the No. 6 Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field.

The Tigers, who used the "chaos' of bullpen games to take out No. 3 Houston in their Wild Card Series, didn't have the same success against the Guardians in an AL Central matchup with a trip to the ALCS on the line in the best-of-five series. After a six-day break for the Guardians, they showed no signs of rust to begin their postseason experience.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians crush Tigers: Cleveland has huge inning in ALDS Game 1 win