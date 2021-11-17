Cleveland faces Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -10.5; over/under is 206.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Cavaliers play Brooklyn.

The Nets are 8-4 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 104.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 6-3 in conference games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 56.7% and averaging 28.9 points for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Darius Garland is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 110.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 101.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (personal), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: day to day (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press