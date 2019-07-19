Tristan Thompson will not play for Canada in upcoming FIBA World Cup

Tristan Thompson will not play for Canada at the FIBA World Cup after being named to the training camp roster. (Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward/center Tristan Thompson will not suit up for Canada at the upcoming FIBA World Cup, agent Rich Paul revealed to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Thompson was one of 29 players invited to Canada’s training camp on Tuesday and was widely expected to be a key member of the roster.

The 28-year-old averaged 10.9 points and a career-best 10.2 rebounds per game in 43 games during the 2018-19 season. Thompson missed extensive time throughout the season due to a lingering left foot injury.

Thompson most recently played for Canada in a qualifier for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, helping his country to a 85-77 win over Brazil in September 2018.

Training camp takes place from August 4-6 at Toronto’s OVO Athletic Centre, which usually hosts the Toronto Raptors.

Canada will play Nigeria in two exhibition contests on August 7 and 9 before the tournament officially kicks off.

Canada’s first game of the FIBA World Cup is against Australia on September 1.

