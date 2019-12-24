Report: Cavaliers send Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum, draft picks

In exchange for Jordan Clarkson, the Jazz sent the Cavaliers Dante Exum and a pair of draft picks on Monday. (AP/Matt Slocum)

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Dante Exum on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz also sent two future second round draft picks, one in 2022 and one in 2023, to the Cavaliers as part of the deal.

Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/mQBTD8h26k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

The trade is the first in the league since Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets by the Oklahoma City Thunder for Chris Paul, officially ending the largest trade drought in the NBA since 1968.

Clarkson has averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists off the bench for Cleveland so far this season, his sixth in the league. He put up a season-high 33 points in the Cavaliers’ 114-107 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, too.

The 27-year-old will arrive in Utah on the final year of a four-year, $50 million contract — in which he’s set to earn nearly $13.5 million this season. The move, per the report, will create a $3.38 million trade exception for the Cavaliers, who will have nearly $30 million in cap space this summer.

Exum has averaged just 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in just 11 games in Utah. The former No. 5 overall pick has struggled with injuries throughout his career with the Jazz. He torn his patellar tendon late last season, and was late making his debut this year while recovering. The 24-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million deal, and is set to earn just more than $9 million this season.

Jazz waive Jeff Green, reach deal with Rayjon Tucker

The Jazz also closed in on a multi-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks G-League forward Rayjon Tucker on Monday night.

Utah is finalizing a multi-year deal with Bucks G-League forward Rayjon Tucker, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

Tucker averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds last season with Little Rock, though went undrafted. The 22-year-old has averaged 23.8 points while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field through 16 games for the Wisconsin Herd.

He will get a guaranteed deal through the rest of the season, per Wojnarowski, and take the roster spot previously filled by Jeff Green — who Utah waived on Monday night.

