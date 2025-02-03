Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requests trade from team heading into offseason

The Cleveland Browns might be in for an even bigger offseason overhaul than they had initially envisioned.

Defensive end Myles Garrett on Monday requested a trade from the organization.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote in a statement. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man I am today.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Garrett, 29, arrived in Cleveland as the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He has tallied 102 ½ sacks in eight years, earning six Pro Bowl berths and four All-Pro nods while taking home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.

The Browns finished 3-14 in 2024, just one year after making the playoffs for only the second time in Garrett's tenure. Garrett said the year was even more of a letdown than when Cleveland finished 0-16 in his rookie campaign.

"It's probably a more disappointing season because of what we expected out of ourselves," Garrett said after the season finale, a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Will Browns trade Myles Garrett? GM Andrew Berry previously said no

Garrett's public trade request puts general manager Andrew Berry in an awkward position.

Berry told three Browns beat writers last week that the team would rebuff trade offers for Garrett, even if they entailed two first-round draft picks.

"Correct," Berry responded. "You can put that on the record."

This story has been updated with new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Myles Garrett trade request: Browns star wants out of Cleveland