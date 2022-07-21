Cleveland Browns to sign Josh Rosen to supplement quarterback depth

Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
The Cleveland Browns know another quarterback is likely to be necessary for them this upcoming season. The uncertainty around Deshaun Watson's availability makes that evident.

On Thursday, the Browns reached an agreement with Josh Rosen, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. The quarterback will sign with the team on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the signing.

Rosen and AJ McCarron each worked out for the team earlier on Thursday. Cleveland also worked out a pair of free-agent receivers from the USFL: Derrick Dillon and Darrius Shephard.

Rosen will be the fourth quarterback on the roster for the Browns when training camp gets underway next week, while also putting the team at the camp maximum number of 90. Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs all were acquired during the spring.

The Browns also signed fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal, a source confirmed.

Winfrey's signing puts all of Cleveland's draft picks under contract. Rookies report for camp on Friday, with the veterans coming in on Tuesday. The first practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, the same draft the Browns took Baker Mayfield No. 1. He played in 14 games, starting 13, as a rookie, completing 217-of-393 passes (55.2%) for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

After Arizona picked Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Rosen was traded to Miami for a 2019 second-round and a 2020 fifth-round pick. He played in six games, with three starts, for the Dolphins, completing 58-of-109 passes (53.2%) for 567 yards with one touchdown and five picks.

Rosen, after sitting out the 2020 season, signed with the Falcons after AJ McCarron suffered an ACL injury. He played in four games, completing 2-of-11 passes for 19 yards with two interceptions.

Rosen is likely to be the backup to Brissett during whatever stretch of games Watson may be suspended for during the regular season. Dobbs, who's currently the No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Brissett, is expected to remain at that spot even in Watson's absence.

How long that absence may be remains the lingering question.

Watson and the Browns remain in limbo as they await the decision from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding any potential violations of the personal conduct policy due to the allegations of sexual misconduct during massages. His three-day hearing ended on June 30, and the post-hearing briefs she requested were submitted by the July 12 deadline.

There's been no timetable established for when Robinson would announce her decision. Reports earlier this week indicated some optimism from Watson and the NFL Players Association's side for a shorter suspension, including Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio quoting a source Monday who had "reviewed the materials submitted" to Robinson putting the range between "two and eight games."

That same day, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported a federal lawsuit by Watson and the NFLPA is a possibility should a full-year suspension is imposed either by Sue Robinson or, upon appeal, by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, disputed that report in a text to the Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich that stated, “Not that I know of. I can speak for only DW's legal team and we know nothing about it.”

Watson signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million extension with the Browns after he was acquired from Houston in March. The $46 million average annual value was second behind Aaron Rodgers' $50.3 million, per Over the Cap, until Murray agreed to a five-year $230.5 million extension with Arizona on Thursday.

Contact Chris Easterling at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com and follow him on Twitter @ceasterlingABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns to sign Josh Rosen to aid quarterback depth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

