Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to miss season's first four games

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will start the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, triggering an automatic four-game absence, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Chubb totaled 170 yards on 28 carries through the first two games of last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection sustained a season-ending left knee injury in Week 2. He had several surgeries last year to repair the knee.

With Chubb now out for at least four games, the Browns will enter the 2024 season with Jerome Ford atop their depth chart at running back. Pierre Strong Jr., and D'Onta Foreman are among their other healthy running backs.

Chubb totaled a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 scores on 302 carries over 17 starts in 2022. He averaged at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns per year from 2019 through 2022.

Ford totaled 1,132 yards from scrimmage and nine scores over 17 appearances last season. He made 12 starts. He joined the Browns as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (L) eclipsed 1,500 rushing yards in 2022. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

The Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener Sept. 8 in Cleveland.