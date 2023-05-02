Will Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson finally face a civil trial in Houston?

Out of all of the lawsuits that were filed against Deshaun Watson since March 2021, none ever went to trial before a judge and a jury.

This was by choice. Of the 26 women who sued the NFL quarterback, 23 chose to resolve their cases with confidential settlements instead of taking it to trial.

Only two lawsuits remain.

But now one of them might finally get a trial date, according to the attorney for one of those women.

That woman is Lauren Baxley, a licensed massage therapist who said Watson improperly exposed himself to her and caused his genitals to touch her during a massage session in June 2020, when Watson was playing for the Houston Texans.

“Today we filed a motion to put Lauren Baxley’s case on the trial docket, in the Houston court where it was originally filed,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “All other victims in the Deshaun Watson litigation that this firm represented have settled their claims. Ms. Baxley, to her credit, has refused, and wants a public trial. I intend to help give her that. She is entitled to have a trial on her claims; I will proudly present her case. Ms. Baxley has a strong case, and I encourage the internet trolls to take note as we proceed.”

Deshaun Watson appeared in six games for the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 season after serving an 11-game suspension.

Why is this happening?

Since March 2021, 26 women filed civil lawsuits against him, all making similar allegations about sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Of those 26 cases, 23 were resolved with confidential settlements in 2022 and one was withdrawn by the plaintiff in April 2021 just a few weeks after being filed.

That leaves two pending lawsuits:

➤ This one involving Baxley, who came forward publicly in April 2021. She chose not to settle and now is on track to be the first of these cases to go to trial. "I intend to try this last case," Buzbee said. "She deserves that and so does Mr. Watson."

➤ The other active case involves a different women who filed suit last year and is the only one that wasn’t filed by Buzbee’s firm in Houston. It involves a licensed massage therapist who said Watson pressured her into oral sex during a massage session at the Houstonian hotel in Houston in December 2020.

Watson denied wrongdoing but was suspended for 11 games last season after the NFL investigated the cases and reached a settlement over his punishment with the NFL Players Association.

What is next?

A trial date in the Baxley case could increase pressure for each side to settle and avoid the uncertainty of a trial. The other case recently has been embroiled in disputes about pretrial discovery evidence.

Watson, 27, was scheduled to give his deposition in that case recently before it was delayed by scheduling conflicts. The attorney for the woman in this case also recently submitted notices of subpoenas for the NFL and the Houston Texans, Watson’s former team, in an effort to collect evidence related to her claims.

Both are civil cases that could continue to cost him financially, along with creating unwanted attention and distractions for him as he enters the second season of the five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave him last year.

They also might be the last strings of this story in court. Last year, two grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges after reviewing similar allegations.

In addition to the lawsuits, 30 women also settled claims they had against his previous team, the Houston Texans, after Buzbee, their attorney, argued the team knew or should have known about Watson’s misconduct and failed to prevent it.

