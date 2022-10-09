Cleveland Browns game ends in heartbreak to Los Angeles Chargers with late FG miss

Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
·5 min read

CLEVELAND — The Browns once again found themselves in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers. They once again found themselves on the wrong end of that shootout.

Exactly 364 days after they played a game in which they combined for 89 points, the two teams met again Sunday in Cleveland. Once again, the Browns jumped out to a double-digit lead.

Once again, the Browns weren't able to hold onto the lead and found themselves needing a fourth-quarter rally to try to win. Once again, they couldn't do so in a 30-28 loss.

The Browns led 14-0 in the first quarter. They led 28-27 at the end of three quarters.

Twice, the Browns had a chance in the final three minutes to take the lead. The first time ended in a Jacoby Brissett interception at the goal line with 2:44 left, and the second in Cade York's 54-yard field goal attempt he pushed right with 16 seconds left.

Nick Chubb doesn't like Khalil Mack around him on first TD

The Browns didn't waste a nice opening drive for a second consecutive week. After botching a fourth-down call on the first possession at Atlanta last Sunday, they punched it into the end zone to start things off against the Chargers.

This time, the ball went to Nick Chubb, and he went the final 41 yards for a touchdown on the game's fifth play. He avoided three separate Chargers defenders near the line of scrimmage before getting loose.

However, the exclamation point on the run came just inside the 10, when Chubb stiff-armed Khalil Mack to get into the end zone.

Chubb ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Denzel Ward with the fourth-down break-up

Mike Williams was, once again, a pest for the Browns defense. The Chargers receiver, who had a huge game in their 2021 meeting, had another strong performance in the rematch.

Williams finished with 10 catches for 134 yards.

However, Denzel Ward was able to get the best of him on a critical early fourth-down play from the Cleveland 28. Justin Herbert looked to Williams to keep the drive going on fourth-and-2, but Ward perfectly timed things and went through Williams to break up the pass.

Ward left the game early in the fourth quarter with a concussion. He was injured trying to tackle running back Austin Ekeler.

Amari Cooper gets involved early in passing game

Amari Cooper mentioned Thursday leading into the game his desire to be more involved early in the offense. That came after he was only targeted three times in the loss to Atlanta.

Cooper's request was granted. The first three passes from Brissett went to the Pro Bowler, as did four of Brisset's first five tosses.

The fourth of those was an 11-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 14-0 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter.

Cooper finished with 66 yards on six catches. He was targeted 11 times.

Austin Ekeler gets going on the ground for Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers came into the game having rushed for 258 yards as a team. Ekeler had rushed for 140 yards on 45 carries.

Those numbers seemed hard to believe based upon what happened all day Sunday. It started with Ekeler breaking free for a 71-yard run that didn't turn into a touchdown only because of the effort of cornerback Greg Newsome II to tackle him at the Browns 4.

That was the start of Ekeler's big day. He had nearly matched his four-game season total on his ninth carry, a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Chargers a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter and put him at 138 yards for the day.

The running back finished with 171 rushing yards on 15 carries, leading the Chargers to 238 yards as a team.

Ekeler also had a hand in the passing game, starting with a 12-yard touchdown on a screen pass. That gave the Chargers a 17-14 lead with 5:51 remaining in the first half.

Donovan Peoples-Jones makes an appearance when Browns need him

The Browns faced a 27-21 deficit and were in a second-and-10 situation at their own 25 late in the third quarter. They were looking for someone to make a play.

That someone was Donovan Peoples-Jones, who came up with a 19-yard catch to jump-start a drive that ended on Kareem Hunt's 2-yard touchdown run to give the Browns a 28-27 lead with 55 seconds left in the third.

Peoples-Jones had three catches for 49 yards on the drive.

Good and bad of Jacoby Brissett on late Browns drive

Brissett's ability to make something out of nothing with his legs gave the Browns hope for a late rally. His decision, though, to try to force a pass across his body inside the Chargers 10 cost them a chance to win.

It was Brisset's 20-yard scramble on third-and-9 from the Chargers 43 that opened the door to a potential comeback with the Browns down 30-28. It was an even greater chance when the Browns got to the Los Angeles 12 on an 11-yard pass to David Njoku.

Then, with a chance at a go-ahead field goal in the Browns' back pocket from the Chargers 9, Brissett wasted it with a pass thrown across his body that was intercepted by Alohi Gilman at the goal line with 2:44 remaining.

Martin Emerson Jr. gives the Browns a chance

The Browns' hopes seemed lost after the Brissett interception. However, a Chargers decision to throw on a fourth-and-1 at their own 45 opened the door.

Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. made the Chargers pay for the decision. He was perfectly blanketed on Williams, breaking up the pass to give the Browns another chance with 1:10 remaining.

