Cleveland Browns First Round Picks Since 1999

The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of first round picks since re-entering the NFL in 1999.

All of those picks have resulted in one playoff appearance and 10 straight losing seasons, including the 2017 campaign where they became the second team in history to lose all 16 of its regular seasons games.

Below is a list of the Browns' first-round picks since 1999, with the selection in parentheses.

1999 – Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky (1st)

2000 – Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State (1st)

2001 – Gerard Warren, DT, Florida (3rd)

2002 – William Green, RB, Boston College (16th)

2003 – Jeff Faine, C, Notre Dame (21st)

2004 – Kellen Winslow II, TE, Miami [6th]

2005 – Braylon Edwards WR, Michigan (3rd)

2006 – Kamerion Wimbley, LB, Florida State (13th)]

2007 – Joe Thomas, OT, Wisconsin (3rd), Brady Quinn, QB, Notre Dame [22nd)

2008 — No first round pick

2009 – Alex Mack, C, California [21st)

2010 – Joe Haden, CB, Florida (7th)

2011 – Phil Taylor, DT, Baylor (21st)

2012 – Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama (3rd), Brandon Weeden, QB, Oklahoma State, (22nd)

2013 – Barkevious Mingo, LB, LSU, (6th)

2014 – Justin Gilbert CB Oklahoma State (8th), Johnny Manziel QB Texas A&M< (22nd)

2015 – Danny Shelton, DT, Washington (12th), Cameron Erving, C, Florida State (19th)

2016 – Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor (15th)

2017 – Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M (1st), Jabrill Peppers, DB, Michigan (25th), David Njoku, TE, Miami (29th)