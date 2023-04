Cleveland Browns draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns:

Round 3 (No. 74 overall, from Jets) — Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee: Hyatt's wingman in Tennessee, Tillman's the big guy (6-3, 213 pounds) with 4.5 speed. Could start opposite Amari Cooper with a strong camp. Draft tracker

Round 3 (98, special compensatory) — Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor: A large human (6-3, 335), the LSU transfer is made to order for a run defense that ranked 25th in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 4 (111) — Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State Draft tracker

Round 4 (126, from Vikings)

Round 5 (140, from Rams)

Round 5 (142)

Round 6 (190)

Round 7 (229)

Cleveland Browns' last five top draft picks:

2022 (No. 68 overall): Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

2021 (No. 26 overall): Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

2020 (No. 10 overall): Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama

2019 (No. 46 overall): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

2018 (No. 1 overall): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2023 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections