Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup

The Battle of Ohio writes its next chapter when Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) make the short trip to Cincinnati for a matchup with Joe Burrow's Bengals (8-4).

The Bengals are on the heels of their biggest win of the season, a Week 13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Can they keep their momentum going against the Browns? Although it looked ugly at times, Cleveland still took home a win in their first game with Watson at quarterback. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Bengals Week 14 game:

Browns at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-6)

Moneyline: Bengals (-250); Browns (+210)

Over/under: 47

More odds, injury info for Browns vs. Bengals

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 28, Browns 17

The Browns showed its offense will still have plenty of rust to shake with Watson returning to football. The Bengals are hitting their stride and looking like one of the top contenders in the conference. And it’s not just the offense; Lou Anarumo has the defensive front generating pressure and shoring up on the back end.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.

Richard Morin: Bengals 24, Browns 20

I like the Bengals to pick up the win at home, but I'm not crazy about the 6-point spread. The Browns haven't given up on their season and it's fair to expect Watson to make more plays Sunday than he did in his season debut last week.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 28, Browns 17

The defending AFC champions are back in the zone that propelled them to the Super Bowl, and the formidable offense was especially in sync, defeating the Chiefs on Sunday. Cleveland and the newly-returned Watson should be no match.

Jarrett Bell: Bengals 31, Browns 24

Nate Davis: Bengals 27, Browns 23

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 25, Browns 16

