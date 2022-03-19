Clerkenwell: Manhunt launched in murder investigation over death at student flats in central London

Police have named a man they want to find following the murder of a young woman at student flats in central London.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is being sought after detectives launched an investigation into the death of the 19-year-old at a residential property in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.

The Metropolitan Police said he is known to travel across London. He is also known to travel to Cambridgeshire.

Police said anyone who sees Mr Maaroufe should not approach him, but should call 999 immediately.