Clerkenwell Boy’s guide to Los Cabos

Adventure awaits in Los Cabos (ES Composite)

Nestled at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula lies a place that truly embodies the essence of paradise — Los Cabos.

If you're in pursuit of a destination that seamlessly blends breathtaking beaches, thrilling water activities, mountains for hiking, hidden waterfalls, and a culinary scene that will leave your taste buds dancing, look no further.

Although Los Cabos is the fastest growing destination in Mexico, it is still relatively undiscovered by most UK travellers. A local described the people of Los Cabos as adventurers. They have come from all over Mexico and brought their local traditions with them. Maybe this cultural melting pot, along with the destination’s incredible home-grown produce, is what makes the food and drink scene in Los Cabos so exciting, with internationally-acclaimed chefs moving from Michelin-starred restaurants around the globe to establish restaurants in the region.

Here’s my guide on what to see, eat and do in Los Cabos.

Eat

Authentic taco stands are scattered throughout the area, offering mouthwatering bites filled with local flavours. If you want a super authentic experience, try eating tacos for breakfast with the locals. I loved…

1. Tacos Gardenias for Baja fish tacos; P.º de La Marina L31, El Medano Ejidal, El Medano, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico.

2. Mariscos El Toro Guero for the chocolate clam ceviche; C. Adolfo López Mateos S/N, Mariano Matamoros, 23468 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

3. Taqueria La Otra - Don Pedrito for the breakfast beef tacos; C. Valerio González s/n, Frente A Conalep, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

La Lupita

Everyone we spoke to raved about La Lupita. We were lucky enough to get a booking at this buzzing taco restaurant. Make sure you bag a table in the courtyard filled with colourful bunting, rustic wood tables, a margarita bar and live music. Must orders include the Cheese Crust Pastor with crispy Asadero cheese “taco” filled with marinated pork, cilantro, onion, and pineapple.

Book: lalupitatym.com

Flora Farms

One of the reasons behind Los Cabos' culinary excellence is the farm-to-table movement. Here, you'll find a growing number of restaurants dedicated to sourcing ingredients from local farms and fisheries. Flora Farms is one of those leading the charge, serving seasonal dishes in an airy, rustic-chic dining hall with patio seating.

Book: flora-farms.com

NAO

You can’t visit Los Cabos without sampling more than your fair share of tacos (Clerkenwell Boy)

NAO is a beautifully designed restaurant in the Los Cabos ‘corridor’ area, featuring clean, white lines, pale terrazzo counters and ceilings lined with soft, rounded shapes reminiscent of pebbles on a beach. Chef Alex Branch’s menu highlights regional vegetables and other local produce, creating bold connections between the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and the west. Inspired by the sea, the cliffs, and the local produce grown in the region, NAO’s culinary journey is a fresh take on the destination.

Book: naocabo.com

Lumbre

There’s an actual shrine to Anthony Bourdain in the kitchen of Lumbre, a restaurant named after the light and energy that comes out of the fire. The crowd is mainly local and the restaurant is dark, convivial with the open kitchen wood fire and grill as the focal point in the space. It is owned by Chef Patron Cesar Pita, who worked in El Bulli before coming to Los Cabos. He works only with local fisherman, ranchers and farmer friends to source the best local ingredients. Stand-out dishes include freshly baked bread with a creamy bone marrow butter, wild shrimp with adobo miso, crispy octopus with toasted garlic and grilled avocado.

Book: lumbre-rest.com

Drink

Acre

A stunning 25-acre jungle, orchard and farm oasis, tucked in the foothills of San Jose del Cabo featuring a rooftop bar, cocktail bar and farm-to-table restaurant, as well as treetop rooms, spa and pool. Acre has its very own collection of four award-winning mezcals (Espadín, Cenizo, Tobalá, Tepeztate). La Tierra de Acre Mezcal is handcrafted in Oaxaca and Durango, and the team offers guests personalised tastings at the bar or at your restaurant table. Favourite cocktails using the destination’s own produce include Skeleton Kiss with Acre mezcal espadin, pisco Gobernador, pineapple, lime juice, rose & firewater tincture and Jungle with Acre mezcal cenizo, Campari lime, pineapple juice, rosemary syrup & strawberries. Also recommended is the ‘Carajillo Cart’: a roaming drinks trolley serving incredible Mexican coffee-based cocktails.

Book: Rooms from £230 per night (acreresort.com).

Do

Sail into the sunset

Land’s End arch is the multiplicity’s most recognisable landmark (Clerkenwell Boy)

From glass-bottom boat tours that reveal the vibrant underwater world to adrenaline-pumping activities like jet-skiing and parasailing, Los Cabos offers a myriad of ways to explore the aquatic wonderland. Snorkelling enthusiasts will be captivated by the marine life, while sport fishing enthusiasts can try their luck reeling in marlin and dorado. See the famous Land’s End arch, Los Cabos’ most recognisable landmark, up close from the water with a boat tour in the beautiful Pacific ocean. The four-hour tour gives you time to enjoy drinks and fresh made Mexican snacks on-board, as well as snorkelling equipment to swim and explore the masses of colourful sea life.

Book: cabo-adventures.com.

Beaches

Los Cabos boasts a coastline that dreams are made of. With pristine stretches of soft, golden sand and the mesmerising meeting point of the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez, it's no wonder that beach lovers flock here. Picture yourself basking in the sun's warm embrace at Lover's Beach or Playa del Amor, where the rugged cliffs create an intimate and secluded setting. Look out for the giant turtles that lay their eggs here too.

Whale watching and horse riding

A sunset ride along the beach is the perfect way to explore Los Cabos’ landscape on land (Clerkenwell Boy)

For those seeking adventure, Los Cabos is a paradise. Imagine the thrill of witnessing magnificent humpback whales breaching and frolicking in the azure waters of the Pacific. Whale watching excursions here are world-renowned and offer a chance to get up close to these gentle giants. If you prefer to explore the stunning landscapes on land, hop on a horse for a sunset ride along the beach — or if you're feeling adventurous, traverse the picturesque desert trails. Riding through the arid terrain with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop is an experience like no other.

Shop

Head to Cabo San Lucas and wander round the historic main square and picturesque church to visit some of the many art galleries, jewellery, craft and artisan shops that feature local and national craftsmanship.

Stay

Stay in a jungle tree house at Acre (Clerkenwell Boy)

Los Cabos doesn't compromise on luxury. The destination boasts an array of opulent resorts that redefine indulgence. Whether you're staying at the iconic One&Only Palmilla (rooms from £627 per night,oneandonlyresorts.com), the sleek Viceroy, Los Cabos (rooms from £324 per night, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com), the cute jungle tree houses of ACRE (from £230 per night, acreresort.com), or the tranquil Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection (rooms from £633 per night, aubergeresorts.com), each promises a taste of paradise.

Marquis has stunning views of both the desert and coastline of the Sea of Cortez (Marquis Hotel)

Marquis, Los Cabos (rooms from £600 per night all inclusive, marquisloscabos.com) is located in the Los Cabos ‘corridor’, which connects San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas and has stunning views of both the desert and coastline of the Sea of Cortez. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the destination is an all-inclusive and adults only resort with an extensive infinity pool and several restaurants and bars that overlooks the beach. From mid-November to March, guests can enjoy views from the poolside or restaurant of the many whales that visit the bay throughout this period – one of the few places where you are guaranteed to see humpback and grey whales, as well as some occasional orcas.

For more information visit Los Cabos travel and follow Clerkenwell Boy on Instagram.