‘Cleopatra Jones’: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Scribe Ihuoma Ofordire To Pen Reboot Of 1973 Pic For Macro & Warner Bros
A contemporary re-imaging of the 1973 action feature Cleopatra Jones is in the works at Warner Bros and Charles D. King’s Macro with Lovecraft Country and Snowfall writer Ihuoma Ofordire writing.
The original movie directed by Jack Starrett starred Tamara Dobson as an undercover government agent who uses her day job of supermodel to go undercover, travel to exotic places and prove herself invaluable to the local cops in the war on drugs. The first movie played at a time when the Black Power Movement, Black Arts Movement, second-wave feminism were widespread.
More from Deadline
Warner Bros. Hires STX Vet Alissa Grayson As EVP Global Publicity
'Mortal Kombat' & 'Demon Slayer' Overperform On Sunday After Intense Box Office Brawl; Anime Pic Busts Past $21M
Adria Arjona Joins Andy Garcia In Warner Bros And Plan B's 'Father Of The Bride'
Ofordire, who is also an actress, co-wrote Episode 8 of Lovecraft Country, “Jig-a-Bobo”, which creator Misha Green directed. Ofordire is currently developing projects with a number producers including 20th Century Studios. She is a WGA and Nebula award nominee who is repped by CAA, Artists First and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcanco.
Producers of Cleopatra Jones are Macro’s King , Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson, and Green. Green is repped by CAA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.
Macro co-financed Oscar lauded features such as Mudbound, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq. as well as Sundance hit Sorry to Bother You and Warner Bros.’ Just Mercy. The production company also produced Netflix’s Tigertail and co-financed and produced recent 2x Oscar winner Judas and the Black Messiah for Warner Bros. Pictures. On the television side, the Netflix drama series’ Raising Dion and Gentefied are both executive produced by Macro Television Studios and currently in production on their second seasons.
In 2019, New Line delivered the second reboot of blaxploitation classic Shaft. There was a version in 2000 which also starred Samuel L. Jackson. The original movie debuted in 1971 with Richard Roundtree in the title role.
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible U.K. Variant Becomes Dominant Cause Of New Infections Among Americans
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.