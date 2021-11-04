Cleo Smith: Attention turns to suspected abductor of Australian girl

A day after the dramatic rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith, public attention is turning to the man whose house she was rescued from.

Police said on Wednesday that a 36-year-old man had been taken in for questioning, but did not identify him.

Four-year-old Cleo disappeared from her family's tent at a campsite on 16 October, triggering a massive search.

She was found in a house in Carnarvon, about six minutes' drive away from her family home.

Authorities say the man in custody has no connection to the Smith family. No charges have been laid.

However, there is massive interest in his identity.

'A very quiet man'

Local media have been carrying images of the house where the child was locked up and spoken to the man's neighbours who have expressed shock that he might have been involved.

The West Australian said that he had been described as a "very quiet" man who "kept to himself", adding that everyone on the street had said that they knew him.

ABC News reported that he had been recently spotted by a neighbour buying nappies.

"We didn't click who… he was buying them for," the neighbour was quoted as saying.

An image by 7 News, believed to be of the man has also been widely circulated on social media and other news platforms.

It shows a man underneath a blanket in the back of an ambulance.

Some Australian news reports suggested that the man had tried to harm himself in custody while others suggested that he had been beaten up by another prisoner. However, police have not as yet confirmed any of this.

WA Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch has only said that the man had to be "taken to hospital a couple of times to check on his medical status."

Col Blanch added that police had a duty to ensure anyone in custody medically fit enough to undergo questioning and to ensure that the court process is validated.

He said that the man had been "assisting" with the investigation.

News of Cleo's rescue has been welcomed by relieved Australians.

Australian PM Scott Morrison tweeted it was "wonderful, relieving news". Commissioner Dawson said: "I think Australia is rejoicing."

"To find a little girl - a vulnerable little girl - after 18 days. You know, obviously people think the worst, but importantly hope was never lost," the commissioner added.

The girl has been reunited with her parents, who had made desperate pleas for Cleo's return.

"Our family is whole again," her mother, Ellie Smith, wrote on Instagram.