Clemson's Trevor Lawrence delays title celebration to share touching moment with fan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Amid the chaos after Clemson’s national title victory at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was scrambling to get to the Clemson locker room to celebrate with his teammates. As he wound through the tunnel under the stadium, he heard a voice call out to ask him for a picture.

Lawrence stopped to oblige the request. The woman then called for her mother to join the picture. She was about 20 yards away and headed in the opposite direction, moving with the help of a walker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lawrence patiently waited for the mother to join the shot, and when no one emerged in the empty hallway to take the picture, Lawrence delivered his final completion of the night.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shares a touching moment with two fans just after winning a national title with the Tigers. (Special to Yahoo Sports)

He offered to take a selfie and snapped the picture, stretching out both his arms to capture the shot. He stopped for a handful more selfies on the way to the locker room, but the moment with the women summed up the character that Clemson coaches and staff have raved about with Lawrence since he arrived on campus last January.

Lawrence remained humble throughout his postgame media obligations, calling the national title “surreal,” “unbelievable” and “awesome.” Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and 347 yards, but maintained after the game that he thought receiver Justyn Ross should have been the Offensive MVP instead.

Lawrence enjoyed the night so much that he acknowledged he’s anxious to attempt to replicate it.

“Hopefully another one,” Lawrence said when asked what’s next for his career. “We’re going to take it day-by-day. Obviously, that’ll be one of our goals for next year, to be back here and win another one. That’d be great. We’re going to enjoy this, and we’ll get back started here soon.”

In just a year on campus, Lawrence has made a strong impression both on and off the field.

Story continues

“Not only did he play a great game on the field, he’s an incredible leader and great person,” said Clemson president James Clements. “He’s of the highest character and people look up to him. When he gets interviewed, there’s a poise about him.”

On Monday night, there were pictures to prove it.

More CFP title game coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Clemson trounces Alabama to win national championship

• Thamel: Trevor Lawrence’s ascendance complete with title showcase

• Imagine Dragons gets roasted after halftime show

• Biggest plays in Clemson’s national championship win over Alabama

