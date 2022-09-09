Clemson's deal with Dabo Swinney makes him second-highest paid college football coach

Clemson's Dabo Swinney on Thursday received a massive new contract that makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football.

Swinney got a 10-year extension worth $11.5 million per year, and it runs through the 2031 season. He is behind only Nick Saban of Alabama and is now ahead of Kirby Smart of Georgia. Swinney signed a 10-year, $93 million contract in 2019.

Swinney's new deal was approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees.

Swinney has led Clemson to 10-win seasons for the past 11 years. During the past seven, the Tigers won two national championships and six consecutive ACC titles.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media during midweek interviews in Clemson, SC Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Clemson won its season opener Monday against Georgia Tech, 41-10, and will have its first home game Saturday against Furman.

"It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson,” Swinney said in a statement released by the university. “This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically.

"... While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.”

Graham Neff, who became Clemson's athletics director in December, made it one of his priorities to get Swinney a new, long-term contract.

"Football is critical to the health of our athletic department, and we are very intentional and strategic about such, and he has been impactful to the entire university and community,” Neff said. “Coach Swinney’s leadership allows us to continue to grow. And we got our guy, again.”

“... Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon. It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

Saban last month received an eight-year, $93.6 million contract, an average of $11.7 million per year, making him the highest-paid coach in college football. Saban was set to make $9.9 million this season before the restructure.

Michigan State last year gave coach Mel Tucker a fully guaranteed 10-year, $95 million contract. Kirby Smart, after after leading Georgia to last year's national championship, received a 10-year deal worth $112.5 million.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney of Clemson now second-highest paid college football coach