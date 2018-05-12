Clemson's Christian Wilkins working as $80 per day substitute teacher after spurning NFL Draft riches

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins made headlines when he opted to return to Clemson for a senior year despite being considered a first-round prospect. Now, instead of rookie minicamp, he’s holding court in the classroom.

In a feature with Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer, Wilkins details his life working as a substitute teacher in Oconee County, South Carolina, making $80 per day. Wilkins reportedly covers classes for all age groups and subjects. That includes physical education, which must be either really fun or really terrifying for the kids.

Wilkins seems to be having fun with it, at least according to one thing he told Kramer:

Wilkins remembers how delighted he was as a student when a substitute teacher arrived. “You knew it was about to be a great day,” Wilkins says, flashing his trademark smile. “But I don’t think anyone thinks that when you have a 6’4”, 300-something-pound teacher walk through the door.

Funnily enough, Wilkins isn’t the only elite athlete to work as an intimidating sub while playing at the lower levels. Former Twins prospect Alex Meyer, who measures in at 6-foot-9, worked as a sub in Greensburg, Ind. before he made it to the majors.

Christian Wilkins could have been an NFL draft first-rounder. He’s taking an unusual path instead. (AP Photo)

Christian Wilkins scouting report

There might not be a better college football player to spurn the 2018 draft than Wilkins. The rising senior was a second-team AP All-American last season and returns to the most loaded defensive line in college football. Playing all over the line and facing double teams frequently, Wilkins finished with 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. He was a key part of Clemson’s 2017 National Championship team and has played in the College Football Playoff every season of his career.

Wilkins also graduated in just two and a half years with a degree in communications, the first Tiger ever to do so according to Clemson.

Story Continues

Yet, despite all those accolades and achievements, Wilkins decided to return to Clemson for his senior year and a shot at another title.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pau Gasol defends Becky Hammon’s coaching candidacy against sexist trolls

• Pete Carroll has controversial professor talk with Seahawks staff

• Who can replace Raptors’ Dwane Casey?

