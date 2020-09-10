Clemson’s Brent Venables realizes ‘time is approaching’ for head coaching job

For years, Brent Venables has played the loyal lieutenant at Clemson. He’s consistently been one of the country’s elite defensive play callers, recruiters and the most important staff fixture for Dabo Swinney. He’s also been paid handsomely, as he’s approaching the halfway point of a five-year deal worth more than $11 million.

Since becoming Clemson’s defensive coordinator in 2012, there’s been plenty of interest in Venables as a head coaching candidate. But he’s often been hesitant to reciprocate interest, as the timing of interviews have often conflicted with Clemson’s ACC title runs and preparation for the College Football Playoff.

But there’s been a shift in Venables’ perspective, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Now more than ever, Venables is open to listen to any top-30 caliber jobs.

That’s something that couldn’t always be said for his tenure at Clemson. Venables had long been focused on taking care of the job in front of him, which included turning down multiple chances to interview for head jobs if it interfered with Clemson’s schedule. That included Venables turning down the chance to speak with Florida State last season, as it would have conflicted with Clemson’s ACC run. He also turned down job offers over the years at schools where he didn’t think he could win big enough.

View photos Head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables look on during the ACC title game on Dec. 7, 2019. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) More

Venables, 49, has long preached loyalty to his players and avoiding distractions, and he’s wanted to live that himself. But he’s also come to the realization that those high-end opportunities are rare. “If he’s going to be a head coach, the time is approaching,” said a source with knowledge of Venables’ thinking.

Venables has loved working for Dabo, raising his family in the area and relished the entire Clemson experience. But he’s also come to realize that if he continues to not interview when people knock on his door, they’re going to eventually stop knocking. (Venables declined comment for this story.)

Leaving Clemson still wouldn’t be easy for Venables. Both of his sons are scholarship players on the Tigers’ team and there’s a strong affinity for Swinney.

But Venables has opened his mind to new opportunities, something that Luke Fickell did a few years back at Ohio State before landing at Cincinnati.

This shift led to Venables joining fellow Clemson coordinator Tony Elliott at the top of this year’s Yahoo Sports assistant coach rankings.

Here are the country’s top Power Five coordinators who’ve emerged as head coach candidates.

1. Tony Elliott, Clemson OC – It will be interesting to see if Elliott, 40, remains as judicious as he has been about jobs. A slew of schools have come calling, but some of the higher-end ones haven’t. The Carolina Panthers expressed interest last year, and with little movement expected in college perhaps NFL interest would be his best chance of leaving this year.

2. Brent Venables, Clemson DC – See column above. There’s a willingness for Venables, 49, to explore options that may not have been there in past years.

3. Steve Sarkisian, Alabama OC – He went deep into the process at Mississippi State and could have had the Colorado job. Alabama made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football, which is a sign of how much Nick Saban values him. Sarkisian is 46 and still has a long runway to be a head coach after his dark downfall at USC.

4. Mike Elko, Texas A&M DC – Elko, 42, turned down the Temple job two years ago and interviewed for multiple Power Five jobs the past two years. He also turned down the chance to be a coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals two seasons ago. His $2.1 million salary priced him out of the MAC, and it’s allowed him to be patient.

5. Clark Lea, Notre Dame DC – The cerebral Lea, 38, has been a seamless coordinator fit at Notre Dame since being promoted to replace his mentor, Elko, two seasons ago. Lea finished as the runner-up at Boston College last year and also turned down one FBS job and received strong interest from another. His time will come soon, as the Vanderbilt graduate will be a favorite at all the academic schools.

Story continues