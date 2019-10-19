Clemson's Andrew Booth ejected for throwing punch vs. Louisville player

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth may be a freshman, but he has played football long enough to know this: Don't punch your opponents.

That common knowledge was seemingly lost on Booth, however, in Saturday's game vs. Louisville. He was ejected in the third quarter after flinging Cardinals sophomore defensive back Trenell Troutman to the ground on a punt return, then punching him.

Andrew Booth was ejected for throwing a punch...



Dude threw a punch at a dude with a helmet on pic.twitter.com/48wTobFYYc



— #BusinessIsSuspended (@FTBeard11) October 19, 2019

Clemson's Andrew Booth, Jr., shows total disregard for his metatarsals. (He was ejected from the game.) pic.twitter.com/hQrHmFo9lN — SportsbyBrooks (@SportsbyBrooks) October 19, 2019

It should be noted Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn't even bother waiting for officials to eject Booth; he sent him out of the stadium as soon as he came back to the sidelines.

"I wasn't going to wait (for officials to eject him)," Swinney said after the game (via TigerNet). "Disappointed in Booth. Really disappointed. That is not who we are and that is not who he is. One thing I can say about Andrew Booth is he one of the best young people, from an unbelievable family, and if I would have had to guess 1-100 who would have been the one to do something like that he would have been at the bottom of the list."

Swinney went on to say Booth will face some sort of consequence, adding that he apologized to Louisville coach Scott Satterfield for his player's errant punch.

Based off what we've heard from Clemson postgame, that may be the last punch Booth ever throws — at least in a Clemson uniform.