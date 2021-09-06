Clemson won’t restore postgame Memorial Stadium tradition just yet

While Memorial Stadium will be at 100% capacity on Saturday, not all of Clemson’s traditions are coming back just yet.

For at least the first two home games, the Tigers won’t do Gathering at the Paw, the school announced via a release on Monday. The reason is “to protect all game participants (including visiting teams) from virus transmission, fans should refrain from entering the field of play at any time – pregame, in-game, or postgame.”

Tiger Walk, however, will still happen as well as the tradition of running down the hill. Fans are encouraged, but not required to wear face coverings in outdoor areas when not eating and drinking. The school’s university mask mandate is still in effect, though, when it comes to interior public spaces, which includes transit and shuttles.

Fans who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to consider transferring their tickets to someone else. Clemson is also partnering with South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free COVID vaccinations at Littlejohn Coliseum on game days. More details will be released in the coming days.

Clemson plays host to SC State at 5 p.m. Saturday and Wake Forest in the conference opener at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18.