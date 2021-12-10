Clemson wins in-state battle for Dutch Fork four-star receiver Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams didn’t wait for Signing Day to make his announcement.

The Dutch Fork four-star receiver committed to Clemson on Thursday night, less than three weeks after getting an offer from the Tigers.

“Committed,” Williams posted on Twitter with a picture of him in a Clemson uniform.

Williams was the only one of the state’s top-five prospects that haven’t committed yet.

Clemson wasn’t one of the final six schools Williams listed in September, but the Tigers have made a strong push for him after finally offering him Nov. 20. Williams attended the Tigers and Wake Forest game at Memorial Stadium along with teammate Jarvis Green.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and assistant coaches C.J. Spiller and Tyler Grisham had an in-home visit with Williams last week. Williams grew up in the Upstate before moving to Columbia before his freshman year.

The Big Spur’s Tony Morrell put a crystal ball prediction for Williams to Clemson on Thursday, the first prediction in almost a month on where he would go to school. The Tigers have one other receiver committed in the Class of 2022 — Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall.

Williams has taken official visits to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin did an in-home visit with him on Sunday.

The Gamecocks have been recruiting him the longest. Most of South Carolina’s coaches turned out to see Williams and his Dutch Fork team play in the Class 5A championship against Gaffney on Saturday. Williams finished with 12 catches for 155 yards and a TD before leaving the game on next-to-last Dutch Fork offensive play.

South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp greeted Williams as he exited the team bus before the game, and the staff had been recruiting him hard. The Gamecocks were hoping to get an in-home visit with Williams before Signing Day.

For the season, Williams caught 85 passes for 1,625 yards and 20 total touchdowns. He was voted Richland County Player of the Year and MaxPreps’ SC Player of the Year.