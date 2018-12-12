Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Cotton Bowl semifinal preview, betting trends, prediction

The first College Football Playoff semifinal features No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

Clemson (13-0) returns to the Playoff for the fourth consecutive year. The Tigers are one of two teams who ranked in the top five in scoring offense (45.4 ppg.) and scoring defense (14.7 points per game). The other team? No. 1 Alabama, of course. Dabo Swinney brings the same loaded team to Jerry World.

Notre Dame (12-0) enjoyed its second unbeaten regular season under Brian Kelly, and this team will have a chance to take the Playoff stage for the first time. The Irish have a top-10 scoring defense (17.3), but the offense ranked 34th in scoring offense (33.8).

The winner advances to the College Football Playoff championship game, which will be played on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

With that in mind, here is a look at how those teams stack up:

How to watch Notre Dame-Clemson

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic can be seen on ESPN at 4 p.m. E T on Dec. 29. The game will be televised nationally but can streamed online at WatchESPN.com.

Notre Dame-Clemson betting trends

— Clemson opened as an 11-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Tigers won the last meeting 24-22 on Oct. 3, 2015.

— The Tigers are 7-6 against the spread this season, but that includes a 6-3 record with freshman Trevor Lawrence as the starter.

— The Irish are 1-0 as an underdog and 6-6 ATS this season.





Three keys for Notre Dame-Clemson

— Notre Dame ground game. Clemson led the nation by allowing just 2.4 rushing yards per attempt. Will the Irish be able to take some heat off quarterback Ian Book by establishing the running game with Dexter Williams, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry in the regular season? Williams averaged more than 10 yards per carry in victories against Virginia Tech and Florida State. That's tape the Tigers are sure to break down.

— Clemson pass offense. The Irish allowed just seven passing touchdowns this season, tied for the second-best mark in the FBS. Notre Dame also has 12 interceptions on the season. It will be interesting to see how Clemson tests that early with Lawrence, who typically settles in by the second quarter.

— Defensive lines. This game features two outstanding defensive lines. Clemson has six different players with three sacks or more, including defensive end Clelin Ferrell (10.5). The Irish are much improved up front around Jerry Tillery (7.0). Both units can dominate a game.

Notre Dame-Clemson stat that matters

The fourth quarter could be interesting if it’s tight. Lawrence has a 54.8 completion percentage with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the final quarter this season. Book, meanwhile, has an 83.3 completion percentage with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in the fourth quarter. If it’s still tight late, the Irish might have the advantage.

Notre Dame-Clemson prediction

We made it this far without mentioning Travis Etienne, the Clemson star running back who rushed for 1,464 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He’s a closer in the red zone and had four touchdown runs of 40 yards or more this season. When it was tight against Syracuse, Etienne scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. We think this game could come down to the close, and a long strike by Etienne could make the difference. Notre Dame has a chance in this game, but they will have to find a way to contain the Tigers’ star running back.

Notre Dame-Clemson final score

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 27