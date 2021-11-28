Clemson trolls South Carolina, Williams-Brice crowd after dominating rivalry game

South Carolina played in front of a second sold-out home crowd Saturday night and announced a season-high attendance of 79,897.

The opportunities for USC fans to cheer were few and far between, and there wasn’t a whole lot of garnet and black in the stands as the second half went on and Clemson built its 30-0 win at Williams-Brice Stadium.

One of Clemson’s veteran defenders noticed how the crowd thinned out in the cold Columbia night.

“That crowd went from SOLD OUT to Socially Distant real quick,” Tigers junior defensive end K.J. Henry posted to Twitter.

Clemson earned a seventh-straight win in the rivalry series.

The Tigers’ official Twitter account also got in on the trolling, posting “Farewell to thee” — a dig at the Gamecocks’ “Forever to Thee” line that concludes the school’s alma mater — along with a video of an orange car revving its engine, displaying a license plate of “7NA ROW” and speeding away.

A video from the Clemson locker room was also posted to social media, showing the team dancing to the Gamecocks’ “Sandstorm” anthem with players chanting “USC! USC! USC!”

It was all salt in the would to a Gamecocks program that is 6-6 and bowl-eligible but still looking for its first win in the Palmetto Bowl since 2013. South Carolina will learn its postseason destination a week from Sunday.

