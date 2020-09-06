Trevor Lawrence, players release 5-step plan for combating racial injustice this season

Trevor Lawrence is again leading the charge for change in the college football world. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence once again is speaking out advocating for change in the college football world.

Lawrence, who helped lead the #WeWantToPlay movement last month, tweeted out a statement on behalf of college football players on racial injustice — something that has been front and center in the United States in recent months.

#OurVoiceMatters

Lawrence pledged that the players would make sure to enact change while playing this season.

“Over the course of the past year, our community has witnessed some of the most atrocious racial injustices against countless Black and African-American people,” the statement read. “Too many have fallen victim to racial injustice and systemic inequities. Enough is enough. Real change must come. “As we return to our respective campus and most of us suit up in pads for the 2020 college football season, we realize the power we have to enact this change. We, the players, have a voice, and we will use it to drive out injustice, improve our communities and inspire the future generations. “We stand together, united, to bring about positive change to our campuses, our communities and our country.”

Lawrence also shared the players’ five-point plan of actionable steps for real change, which includes ensuring that every player is registered to vote and has election day off. He also wants to make sure that payers can discuss racial injustices with university presidents and administrators and create future community outreach initiatives. They also want to “normalize having routine conversations about change” between teams and local leaders, and that they can wear shirts and make other statements on game days.

Lawrence, along with other prominent college players, issued a list of demands for the upcoming season — which included a universal plan related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to establish a players union.

