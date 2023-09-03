Clemson transfer Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss over Alcorn State to open season

Will Hall’s third opening-week starter in three years debuted with a bang.

Billy Wiles threw for over 250 yards in Southern Miss’ 40-14 win over Alcorn State.

The Clemson transfer won the quarterback battle — one that waged through spring and well into August — over Houston import Holman Edwards.

Wiles tossed a trio of touchdowns to three different targets throughout the night. His lone blemish was an interception in the end zone that was the result of a miscommunication with receiver Brandon Hayes.

Alcorn State was held to to just eight first downs and 44 passing yards. All-Sun Belt safety Jay Stanley picked off Braves quarterback Tyler Macon twice.

The win marks the first time the Golden Eagles opened the season 1-0 since 2019, when USM defeated this same Braves team.