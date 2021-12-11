Clemson tops Notre Dame in shootout, advances to NCAA final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Justin Malou converted in a penalty shootout and Clemson advanced to the NCAA College Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Notre Dame on Friday night.

Clemson, which won the shootout 5-3, will face Washington or Georgetown in Sunday's title game. Those teams played later Friday.

Clemson is playing in the final for the fifth time in nine College Cup appearances. The Tigers won championships in 1984 and 1987.

Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored from distance in the 11th minute to put the Tigers ahead.

Clemson's Diop Hamady's foul in the box set up a tying penalty kick from Notre Dame's Jack Lynn. It was Lynn's team-leading 10th goal of the season and 31st of his career.

That was it for the scoring, and Clemson goalkeeper George Marks made a pair of big saves in the first overtime.

Clemson was a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout, and Malou's kick ended it after Notre Dame's Philip Quinton failed to convert his penalty.

Notre Dame, which has appeared in 19 of the last 21 NCAA tournaments and won the title in 2013, came in with one one loss over its last 15 games and beat Clemson 2-0 earlier this season.

