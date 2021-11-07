Clemson’s top 2 running backs leave game. Louisville defender ejected for targeting

Clemson lost its top two running backs after the first half of Saturday’s ACC game against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

Sophomore Kobe Pace exited first at the 1:15 mark of the second quarter, while freshman Will Shipley left with 22 seconds remaining in the half after picking up seven yards and getting hit. Targeting was called on Cardinals linebacker Jack Fagot following the hit on Shipley.

On the next play, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw an eight-yard pass to Davis Allen as the Tigers tied the game, 17-17, going into the break.

Earlier in the quarter, Uiagalelei left the game limping with what head coach Dabo Swinney said is a sprained PCL. He later returned to the field wearing a knee brace.

The sophomore left the game at the 9:27 mark of the second quarter and went into the medical tent. Uiagalelei began limping after an incomplete pass thrown on Clemson’s fifth drive of the game. He left one play later and was replaced by Taisun Phommachanh.

Phommachanh continued a drive that ended in a BT Potter 38-yard field goal.

Uiagalelei returned for the next searies with a brace on his right knee.