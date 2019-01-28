Clemson tied for lead in first Capital One Cup standings

Sporting News
Clemson football won the national championship, and that landed them atop the first set of Capital One standings.

The Capital One Cup standings have been released, and Clemson is tied for the lead on the men's side after winning the College Football Playoff championship.

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the CFP championship game on Jan. 7, which put the Tigers in a three-way tie with Maryland and North Dakota State with 60 points in the men's standings heading into the winter season.

The Capital One Cup honors the top programs in men's and women's athletics with a combined $400,000 in student-athlete scholarships. The winning schools are honored at the ESPYs in July. Stanford swept the Capital One Cup in both the men's and women's categories last season.

Stanford also has a commanding lead in the women's standings with 96 points. The volleyball, soccer and cross-country teams all scored points in the fall season.

On the men's side, Clemson and North Dakota State won national championships in football, and Maryland claimed a national championship in men's soccer.

Men's Capital One Cup standings

SCHOOL

POINTS

Clemson

60

Maryland

60

North Dakota State

60

Akron

36

Alabama

36

Eastern Washington

36

Indiana

30

Ohio State

30

Penn State

24

South Dakota State

30

Stanford

30

Notre Dame

27

Ohio State 30

Women's Capital One Cup standings

Penn State 24

SCHOOL

POINTS

Stanford

96

Florida State

60

North Carolina

56

Nebraska

36

Illinois

30

BYU

28

Georgetown

24

Ohio State

30

Penn State

24

Colorado

20

Texas

18

UCLA

18

For more on the Capital One Cup, visit www.capitalonecup.com.

