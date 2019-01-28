Clemson tied for lead in first Capital One Cup standings
The Capital One Cup standings have been released, and Clemson is tied for the lead on the men's side after winning the College Football Playoff championship.
Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the CFP championship game on Jan. 7, which put the Tigers in a three-way tie with Maryland and North Dakota State with 60 points in the men's standings heading into the winter season.
The Capital One Cup honors the top programs in men's and women's athletics with a combined $400,000 in student-athlete scholarships. The winning schools are honored at the ESPYs in July. Stanford swept the Capital One Cup in both the men's and women's categories last season.
Stanford also has a commanding lead in the women's standings with 96 points. The volleyball, soccer and cross-country teams all scored points in the fall season.
On the men's side, Clemson and North Dakota State won national championships in football, and Maryland claimed a national championship in men's soccer.
Men's Capital One Cup standings
SCHOOL
POINTS
Clemson
60
Maryland
60
North Dakota State
60
Akron
36
Alabama
36
Eastern Washington
36
Indiana
30
Ohio State
30
Penn State
24
South Dakota State
30
Stanford
30
Notre Dame
27
Women's Capital One Cup standings
SCHOOL
POINTS
Stanford
96
Florida State
60
North Carolina
56
Nebraska
36
Illinois
30
BYU
28
Georgetown
24
Ohio State
Penn State
Colorado
20
Texas
18
UCLA
18
